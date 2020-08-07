SDOH DATA WEBINAR TO FIGHT COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 07 agosto 2020

Are you interested in accelerating data-driven solutions to improve the prevention, treatment, and management of resources to fight COVID-19 and support the recovery effort? Join us virtually from 12:00-1:00 p.m. EDT on August 12, 2020 for this key webinar on Using Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Data to Fight COVID-19 and Recovery Effort. You’ll hear from the Director of the Office of Minority Health, Rear Admiral Felicia Collins, M.D., M.P.H., FAAP, as well as other lightning talk speakers. Learn how you can identify data resources, gaps, and strategies for using SDOH data to help address the COVID-19 pandemic.

ReImagine HHS Data Insights Initiative, the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS, and the Center for Open Data Enterprise are co-hosting this event.

For questions, please reach out directly to the HHS Office of the CTO at

