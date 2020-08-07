sabato, Agosto 8, 2020
Breaking News

GAD’S KEY ROLE IN PENSIONS CONSULTATION

DL AGOSTO, GUALTIERI: AIUTA IMPRESE E FAMIGLIE, VERSO RIPARTENZA ECONOMICA E OCCUPAZIONALE

GAD LAUNCHES ‘MAKING SENSE OF COVID-19’ WEBINAR PROGRAMME

GIUSTIZIA, CONTE: DA CDM VARATA RIFORMA CSM

SOLIDARIETà PER IL LIBANO. DALLA CEI 1 MILIONE DI EURO

DL AGOSTO, CONTE: MISURE STANZIATE DAL GOVERNO, IN ARRIVO 100 MLD

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 538 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

LITHUANIA STRONGLY CONDEMNS START OF NUCLEAR FUEL LOADING INTO UNSAFE NUCLEAR POWER…

CDEMA GRANT FUNDING CALL FOR PROPOSALS

WORKING WITH OUR CUSTOMERS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK

Agenparl
Image default
Home » SDOH DATA WEBINAR TO FIGHT COVID-19

SDOH DATA WEBINAR TO FIGHT COVID-19

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 07 agosto 2020

Are you interested in accelerating data-driven solutions to improve the prevention, treatment, and management of resources to fight COVID-19 and support the recovery effort? Join us virtually from 12:00-1:00 p.m. EDT on August 12, 2020 for this key webinar on Using Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Data to Fight COVID-19 and Recovery Effort. You’ll hear from the Director of the Office of Minority Health, Rear Admiral Felicia Collins, M.D., M.P.H., FAAP, as well as other lightning talk speakers. Learn how you can identify data resources, gaps, and strategies for using SDOH data to help address the COVID-19 pandemic.

ReImagine HHS Data Insights Initiative, the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS, and the Center for Open Data Enterprise are co-hosting this event.

For questions, please reach out directly to the HHS Office of the CTO at

Fonte/Source: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/webinar-on-using-social-determinants-of-health-data-to-fight-covid-19-tickets-114941420884

Post collegati

FILE NUMBER: 0965-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WP9XER

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 1223-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WO9XDD

Redazione

POLLING FOR NATIONAL ELECTIONS AT THE VALSAYN CAMPUS

Redazione

SDOH DATA WEBINAR TO FIGHT COVID-19

Redazione

13 ILLINOIS COUNTIES AT WARNING LEVEL FOR CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

Redazione

A CRISE DO COVID-19 NãO JUSTIFICA O ADIAMENTO DA ADOçãO DE LIMITES DE EMISSãO MAIS RIGOROSOS PARA OS VEíCULOS NO BRASIL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More