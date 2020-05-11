SCSU TO HOLD SPRING COMMENCEMENT IN AUGUST

(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), lun 11 maggio 2020
WJON — College students graduating from St. Cloud State University will have to wait a little longer for their Spring Commencement.
Large public gathers are ill-advised during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCSU President Robbyn Wacker held a virtual ceremony Friday morning congratulating their students and recognizing the sacrifice students made this spring.
