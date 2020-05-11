martedì, Maggio 12, 2020
Agenparl

SCSU TO HOLD SPRING COMMENCEMENT IN AUGUST

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), lun 11 maggio 2020

WJON —  College students graduating from St. Cloud State University will have to wait a little longer for their Spring Commencement.

Large public gathers are ill-advised during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCSU President Robbyn Wacker held a virtual ceremony Friday morning congratulating their students and recognizing the sacrifice students made this spring.

Fonte/Source: https://today.stcloudstate.edu/scsu-to-hold-spring-commencement-in-august/

