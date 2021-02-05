venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
SCRIPPS RESEARCH AND TEMPUS COLLABORATE TO STUDY HOW INDIVIDUAL BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS VARY

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 05 febbraio 2021 (Scripps Research Institute) Scripps Research, a globally recognized nonprofit biomedical research institute, today announced a collaborative research program with Tempus, a leader in precision medicine and artificial intelligence, to develop a predictive model of glucose responses in people with and without type 2 diabetes. By understanding individual changes in blood sugar levels, scientists aim to boost efforts to combat the twin epidemics of diabetes and obesity.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/sri-sra020421.php

