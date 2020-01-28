(AGENPARL) – West Yorkshire (England), mar 28 gennaio 2020

Tuesday 28 January 2020

Two men have been jailed for seven and a half years after carrying out a significant series of burglaries across West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire and Humberside areas.

Connor Walker 21 from South Elmsall and Darryl Lynch 18, from Knottingley both carried out the burglaries between November 5 and November 8, 2018 travelling to each location on a number of stolen motorcycles.

They both pleaded guilty to the alleged offences at Leeds Crown Court with a total of eight offences of Burglary.

Today Walker was sentenced to 4 and a half years imprisonment and Lynch 3 years for conspiracy to commit Burglary.

A joint investigation by West Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Police resulted in the two males being brought to justice for the offences carried out in the Wakefield, Pontefract, Leeds and Emley areas of West Yorkshire, including offences in the Sherburn-in-Elmet area of North Yorkshire and the Pollington area of Humberside.

The two males during this short period of time were responsible for several thousand pounds worth of damage to property and vehicles, stole cash and significant amounts of jewellery from the victims some of which irreplaceable and of sentimental value to their targeted elderly owners.

The investigation into several of the offences revealed that the pair were captured on CCTV images carrying out the offences using handheld tools to inflict damage to the properties and CCTV systems in an attempt to avoid detection.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/scooter-burglars-jailed-series-burglaries-across-yorkshire