RSC Adv., 2021, 11,20635-20640

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01123E, Paper

Lina Jaya Diguna, Silmi Kaffah, Muhammad Haris Mahyuddin, Arramel, Francesco Maddalena, Suriani Abu Bakar, Mimin Aminah, Djulia Onggo, Marcin Eugeniusz Witkowski, Michal Makowski, Winicjusz Drozdowski, Muhammad Danang Birowosuto

A new tin perovskite material with green emission is investigated as a new scintillator for imaging readout. Temperature dependent measurements were studied to understand the mechanism and to improve the future lead-free scintillator.

