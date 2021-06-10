(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,20635-20640
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01123E, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01123E, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Lina Jaya Diguna, Silmi Kaffah, Muhammad Haris Mahyuddin, Arramel, Francesco Maddalena, Suriani Abu Bakar, Mimin Aminah, Djulia Onggo, Marcin Eugeniusz Witkowski, Michal Makowski, Winicjusz Drozdowski, Muhammad Danang Birowosuto
A new tin perovskite material with green emission is investigated as a new scintillator for imaging readout. Temperature dependent measurements were studied to understand the mechanism and to improve the future lead-free scintillator.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
A new tin perovskite material with green emission is investigated as a new scintillator for imaging readout. Temperature dependent measurements were studied to understand the mechanism and to improve the future lead-free scintillator.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/rBIZNoy-YKE/D1RA01123E