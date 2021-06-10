(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,20635-20640
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01123E, Paper
Lina Jaya Diguna, Silmi Kaffah, Muhammad Haris Mahyuddin, Arramel, Francesco Maddalena, Suriani Abu Bakar, Mimin Aminah, Djulia Onggo, Marcin Eugeniusz Witkowski, Michal Makowski, Winicjusz Drozdowski, Muhammad Danang Birowosuto
A new tin perovskite material with green emission is investigated as a new scintillator for imaging readout. Temperature dependent measurements were studied to understand the mechanism and to improve the future lead-free scintillator.
