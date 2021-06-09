(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 09 giugno 2021 (Hiroshima University) Publication bias, or the tendency of researchers and journals to not publish uninteresting findings, plagues much of the natural sciences and especially biomedical research. Hiroshima University researchers have developed a meta-analytic technique exploiting publicly available transcriptome databases that avoids the problem — and in so doing, discovered four genes previously unknown to be associated with responding to low-oxygen stress.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-06/hu-sup060921.php