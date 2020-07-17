SCIENTISTS UNCOVER SARS-COV-2-SPECIFIC T CELL IMMUNITY IN RECOVERED COVID-19 AND SARS PATIENTS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 17 luglio 2020 The T cells, along with antibodies, are an integral part of the human immune response against viral infections due to their ability to directly target and kill infected cells. A Singapore study has uncovered the presence of virus-specific T cell immunity in people who recovered from COVID-19 and SARS, as well as some healthy study subjects who had never been infected by either virus.

