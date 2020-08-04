SCIENTISTS SUGGEST DEVICE TO MAKE BREAST MRI MORE EFFECTIVE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 04 agosto 2020 (ITMO University) Magnetic resonance imaging is becoming increasingly popular as a method of diagnosing diseases. Standard scanners are multifunctional, making it possible to cut down on the costs of specialized equipment. On the other hand, this leads to images of lower quality, especially when relatively small areas need to be examined. A group of Russian scientists, including ITMO University researchers, has proposed a system that can be used to update existing MRI scanners. It will allow conducting breast MRI using standard scanners without specialized equipment.

