(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 07 maggio 2020 (University of Colorado at Boulder) Scientists have been studying cyanobacteria and its many potential applications for decades, from cutting CO2 emissions to creating a substitute for oil-based plastics, but there wasn’t a deep understanding of the full life cycle and metabolism of specialized compartments within these common bacteria — until now.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/uoca-ssl050620.php