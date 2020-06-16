SCIENTISTS PROPOSE EXPLANATION FOR BAFFLING FORM OF CHILDHOOD OCD

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 16 giugno 2020 Scientists may have found a cause for the sudden onset of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in some children, they report. Pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders, or PANDAS, were first proposed in the 1990s. Thought to be triggered by streptococcal infections, they account for an unknown portion of youth OCD cases. But the biology underpinning this disorder has baffled scientists.

