martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
Breaking News

OMOTRANSFOBIA: DEPUTATI PD, TUTTA LA NOSTRA VICINANZA A ZAN, SUBITO LA LEGGE

DL RILANCIO. CARNEVALI E LORENZIN, MEDICI E INFERMIERI SARANNO VALORIZZATI, DALLA LEGA…

FASE2: PEZZOPANE (PD), GRAVE MANCATI TEST A OPERATORI SANITARI IN ABRUZZO

INGRID BROCKOVá: THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC JEOPARDIZES PROGRESS IN THE…

U.S. CHAIRMANSHIP OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMISSION FOR THE INTERNATIONAL TRACING SERVICE—AROLSEN ARCHIVES

U.S. CHAIRMANSHIP OF THE INTERNATIONAL COMMISSION FOR THE INTERNATIONAL TRACING SERVICE—AROLSEN ARCHIVES

VICTIMS OF COMMUNISM HONOURED IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

MATURITà, QUELLO SNODO FONDAMENTALE VERSO L’ETà ADULTA

ON PRESS FREEDOM IN THE PHILIPPINES

ON PRESS FREEDOM IN THE PHILIPPINES

Agenparl

SCIENTISTS PROPOSE EXPLANATION FOR BAFFLING FORM OF CHILDHOOD OCD

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 16 giugno 2020 Scientists may have found a cause for the sudden onset of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in some children, they report. Pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders, or PANDAS, were first proposed in the 1990s. Thought to be triggered by streptococcal infections, they account for an unknown portion of youth OCD cases. But the biology underpinning this disorder has baffled scientists.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200616083222.htm

Post collegati

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): ORENCIA, ABATACEPT, ARTHRITIS, PSORIATIC,ARTHRITIS, JUVENILE RHEUMATOID,ARTHRITIS, RHEUMATOID, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 21/05/2007, REVISION: 32, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

TURISMO, CUPPARO: COOPERAZIONE DARà BUONI RISULTATI

Redazione

FIRST PRINCIPLES CALCULATIONS ON ORDER AND DISORDER IN LA2CE2O7 AND ND2CE2O7

Redazione

AGGREGATION CONTROLLED PHOTOLUMINESCENCE OF HEXAAZA-TRINAPHTHYLENE (HATN) – EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL STUDY

Redazione

VISUALIZATION AND UNDERSTANDING OF THE DEGRADATION BEHAVIORS OF A PEFC PT/C CATHODE ELECTROCATALYST USING A MULTI-ANALYSIS SYSTEM COMBINING TIME-RESOLVED QUICK XAFS, THREE-DIMENSIONAL XAFS-CT, AND SAME-VIEW NANO-XAFS/STEM-EDS TECHNIQUES

Redazione

EFFECT OF CRYSTALLITE SIZE ON THE PHASE TRANSITION BEHAVIOR OF HETEROSITE FEPO4

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More