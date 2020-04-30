SCIENTISTS EXPLORE LINKS BETWEEN GENETICS, GUT MICROBIOME AND MEMORY

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 30 aprile 2020 (DOE/Pacific Northwest National Laboratory) Scientists have traced the molecular connections between genetics, the gut microbiome and memory in a mouse model bred to resemble the diversity of the human population. Researchers from two US Department of Energy national laboratories identified lactate, a molecule produced by all species of one gut microbe, as a key memory-boosting molecular messenger.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/dnnl-sel042820.php