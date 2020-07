(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 10 luglio 2020 A gene has been discovered that can naturally suppress the signs of Alzheimer’s Disease in human brain cells. The scientists have also developed a new rapid drug-screening system for treatments that could potentially delay or prevent the disease.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200709210456.htm