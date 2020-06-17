SCIENCES: STAFF RESEARCH ASSOCIATE 1 (9613C) – 7118

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 17 giugno 2020

Staff Research Associate 1 (9613C) – 7118

Application Review Date

The First Review Date for this job is: April 9, 2020

Departmental Overview

The Cox Lab (housed in the UC Berkeley MCB Department) aims to understand the key mechanisms that dictate the M. tuberculosis-human relationship with the goal of breaking these ties, targeting either host or pathogen factors to eliminate M. tuberculosis infection and use that knowledge to contribute to solving a steadily increasing threat in global health.

Responsibilities



Direct participation in ongoing research projects utilizing molecular biology and/or computational skills.

Learn and carry out basic molecular/cell biology techniques such as DNA cloning, qPCR, transfection, lentivirus production to overexpress and silence gene expression in mammalian cell culture.

Biochemical techniques such as SDS-PAGE, affinity purification, western blotting.

Assist other researchers in making technical determinations and observations based on the research.

Presentation of results at group meetings or in meetings with supervisor(s)

Coordinating vendors in procurement and maintenance of laboratory equipment.

Ordering/stocking laboratory supplies, preparation of lab stocks, laboratory maintenance.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications



BA/BS in biology or closely related science and knowledge of, or experience with, the basic techniques or methods required by the position; and/or an equivalent combination of education and experience/training.

Strong computational and quantitative skills

Prior technician experience or undertaking independent research project as an undergraduate

Experience with basic pipetting technique, molecular cloning and culture of mammalian cells.

Ability to independently make solutions based on molarity and % composition.

Preferred Qualifications



Strong programming skills, experience with R, Python, MATLAB



Database management experience

Experience with microbiology, molecular biology, especially working with nucleic acids.

Experience with protein biochemistry techniques such as expression of proteins in E. coli and analysis by SDS-PAGE or western blot.

Salary & Benefits

This position is a non-exempt, bi-weekly paid position. Hourly pay for this role is commensurate with experience within the range of $22.66 – $25.81, Steps 1.0 – 7.0.

For information on the comprehensive benefits package offered by the University visit:

https://ucnet.universityofcalifornia.edu/compensation-and-benefits/index.html

How to Apply

Please submit your cover letter and resume as a single attachment when applying.

Other Information

To apply, visit https://careerspub.universityofcalifornia.edu/psp/ucb/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM.HRS_APP_SCHJOB.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=21&JobOpeningId=7118&PostingSeq=1

