SCIENCES: SENIOR SCIENTIFIC EDITOR AT D. E. SHAW RESEARCH

Individual with extraordinary communication skills sought for a position as a Senior Scientific Editor at a New York City-based scientific research group that aims to make groundbreaking contributions within the fields of biology, chemistry, and drug discovery.

This hire will work closely with a team of world-class scientists and engineers on the preparation and writing of scientific manuscripts, primarily in the area of computational chemistry, structural biology, software, and hardware for biomolecular simulations. Responsibilities will include coordinating (and contributing to) the writing and editing of manuscripts, corresponding with journals, and working with the group’s senior members to communicate both particular research results and the lab’s long-term scientific mission. This is a high-visibility role that affords the opportunity to help shape our high-impact papers.

Ideal candidates should have an exceptional record of academic accomplishments, a Ph.D. in chemistry, biology, physics, applied math, computer science or a similar field, and experience editing and shaping scientific publications. They should also be outstanding critical thinkers with meticulous attention to detail and strong project management skills. Familiarity with computation and some knowledge of molecular biophysics would be an advantage.

We offer above-market compensation to candidates of truly exceptional ability.

To submit an application, please use the link provided below:

http://www.deshawresearch.com/recruit/jobs/Ads/AcademicKeys/SSE

D. E. Shaw Research is an independent research group that is pursuing an ambitious, long-term strategy aimed at fundamentally transforming the process of drug discovery. We have developed a special-purpose supercomputer, ANTON®, capable of executing molecular dynamics (MD) simulations orders of magnitude faster than was previously possible. Our current projects include investigations of proteins and other biomedically relevant macromolecules as well as the development of computational chemistry methods to enable more accurate and effective MD simulations.

D. E. Shaw Research is an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to the goal of building a diverse workforce. We welcome inquiries from all exceptionally well-qualified applicants, regardless of race, color, nationality, national or ethnic origin, religion or religious belief, caste, gender, gender identity, pregnancy, caregiver status, age, military service eligibility, veteran status, sexual orientation, marital or civil partner status, disability, or status in any other category protected in this regard by law in any jurisdiction in which the Firm operates.

