SCIENCES: RESEARCH ANALYST

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 20 maggio 2020 Department: 7H180:Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry
Institution: University of Kentucky

The department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry seeks a Research Analyst. The applicant should have experience in biochemical, and cell biological techniques.

The successful applicant will be a highly motivated individual with good communication skills, a strong desire to learn, a proven record of excellence in the laboratory, and a desire to work independently.

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=142039&tag=142039-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=142039&tag=142039-atom

