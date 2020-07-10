SCIENCES: POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCHER IN QUANTUM OPTICS / PHOTONICS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), ven 10 luglio 2020

The Micro and Quantum Systems group is looking for a talented and highly motivated

‍POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCHER IN QUANTUM OPTICS / PHOTONICS

‍Your background

You have a doctoral degree in physics, optics, photonics, nanotechnology, or related topics.

‍Research goals

Your task will be to participate in creating quantum optics experiments. The main project is to experimentally realize a theoretically proposed quantum illumination experiment. This research would make up a new very interesting field for a variety of applications in quantum communications, sensing and imaging. Knowhow in experimental work in optics is required but also a deep understanding of quantum optics theory is necessary. Motivated candidates with a strong background in theoretical quantum mechanics will also be considered. The chosen person can also participate in the research of optical properties of various nanomaterials, such as two-dimensional layered materials, and their heterostructures for various photonic and optoelectronic applications. You’ll get to conduct high quality research independently, and to work as an active member of the Micro and Quantum Systems research group by taking part in guiding of M.Sc. students.

Research group

This research position will be supported by the Micro and Quantum Systems group (https://www.aalto.fi/en/department-of-electronics-and-nanoengineering/micro…), which is led by Professor Ilkka Tittonen. The group focuses mainly on the study of various nanofabrication methods, energy harvesting, thermoelectrics, quantum optics theory and experiments. The group belongs to the Department of Electronics and Nanoengineering at the School of Electrical Engineering, and is located in the Micronova Nanofabrication Center (http://www.micronova.fi/), the largest academic clean room facility in the Northern Europe.

‍Salary and contract terms

The Postdoctoral Researcher position will be filled for 1-4 years. The expected starting salary is approximately 3600 €/month, and will increase according to performance over time. As an employer, Aalto University provides excellent learning and development opportunities as well as extensive occupational health care services, commuter ticket benefit and versatile exercise services by Unisport. We would prefer your start during the autumn of 2020, yet this can also be negotiated.

‍More information

If you wish to hear more about the position, please contact Professor Ilkka Tittonen, ilkka.tittonen(at)aalto.fi (https://www.aalto.fi/en/people/ilkka-tittonen)

‍Ready to apply?

Please submit your application through our recruiting system and include the following documents in English 1) Motivation letter, 2) CV (with the list of publications) 3) Course transcripts of Masters and Doctoral degrees with grades and 4) References. Application period closes on July 31, 2020 but we will start reviewing candidates immediately. Applications will be considered until the position is filled.

‍About Finland

Aalto University is an international community: more than 30% of our academic personnel are non-Finns. Finland is a great place for living with or without family – it is a safe, politically stable and well organized Nordic society. Finland is consistently ranked high in quality of life and was just listed as the happiest country in the world: http://worldhappiness.report/news/finland-again-is-the-happiest-country-in-the-world/. For more information about living in Finland: https://www.aalto.fi/services/about-finland

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=144437&tag=144437-atom