SCIENCES: POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCH ASSOCIATE

The Ashraf lab at the University of Texas at Arlington is currently seeking a postdoctoral research associate with a Ph.D. degree in civil engineering or other closely related disciplines including material science, chemistry, and chemical engineering. The post-doctoral fellow will work with Dr. Warda Ashraf in multiple federal and state-funded research projects. Visit www.ashraf-lab.com to learn more about our research.

The post-doctoral position is immediately available. Funding is available for two years; however, the initial appointment will be for one year and may be extendable.

Research Area (listed in order of priority):

Geochemical modelling, geopolymers, alternative cementitious materials, advanced experimental techniques for cement-based materials.

Requirements:

1. Proven record of research accomplishments through publications in peer-reviewed journals and presentations in national/ international conferences.

2. Good knowledge in various cement chemistry including alkali-activated materials and carbonated binders.

3. Experimental skill and lab experience including mechanical performance testing, and processing/characterization of cement-based materials.

4. Ability to work in a team environment, oral, and written communication skills in English, and self-motivation with a strong work ethics.

Interested candidates should send a cover letter describing candidate research experience, research plan, and career goal; and resume (including references); academic transcripts to Dr. Warda Ashraf by email.

Contact information:

Warda Ashraf, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor

Department of Civil Engineering

University of Texas at Arlington

Arlington, TX 76010

USA

e-mail: https://www.ashraf-lab.com/

CACM website: https://cacm.uta.edu/

Department website: https://www.uta.edu/academics/schools-colleges/engineering/academics/depart…

Documents required:

Cover letter describing candidate research experience, research plan, and career goal

CV

Academic transcripts (B.S., M.S., Ph.D.)

Three contacts of reference

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=143175&tag=143175-atom