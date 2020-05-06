SCIENCES: POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCH ASSOCIATE – CHEMISTRY

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 06 maggio 2020

Job no: 504561

Position type: Staff Full Time

Campus: UMass Lowell

Department: Chemistry

Salary: $41,000 – $42,000

Applications Open: Feb 03 2020

General Summary of Position:

The Bio/environmental Polymer Lab at University Massachusetts Lowell is seeking a Postdoctoral Research Associate to assist in studies related to the development of magnetic nanoparticle/smart biopolymer conjugates for biomedical/environmental applications. Experience with chitosan derivative synthesis and characterization, magnetic nanoparticle-colorant conjugation, water-based polyurethane synthesis and characterization, and antimicrobial/anti-biofilm studies are desired qualifications. Hands-on experience with the detection, absorption, and/or destruction of perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) is required.

The principal role of the Postdoctoral Research Associate is to work on projects alongside the principal investigator (PI). A critical feature of the role of the position will also be to a) develop and write research proposals/reports and form collaborations to support future research b) perform major research functions on existing grant(s).

Minimum Qualifications (Required):

An earned PhD in Polymer Science or a related field by the time of the appointment

At least four years of hands-on research experience with chitosan derivatives for antimicrobial and environmental applications

Hands-on experience with magnetic nanoparticles, PFASs, and water-based PU is required

Knowledge of the principles and techniques of the subject discipline

Knowledge of modern research methods, data collection and analyses

Knowledge of PFASs detection and remediation

Knowledge of “green” polymers from renewable resources

Ability to work as a team player

Strong technical report writing and communication skills

Quantitative research methods and statistics

Qualitative research methods including conducting open and semi-structured interviews

Additional Considerations:

A record of publication in reputable journals

Experience with collaborative interdisciplinary research

Knowledge of the principles and techniques of the subject discipline

Knowledge of modern research methods, data collection and analyses

Experience with Atomic Force Microscopy

Experience with GPC, fluorescence microscopy and microplate reader

Ability to effectively communicate, both verbally and writing

Skill in analyzing and evaluating data

The department is dynamic, high pressure environment and the position of Post Doctoral Research Associate will involve working under pressure to strict deadlines

Preferred Qualifications:

Extensive hands-on research experience with chitosan derivatives for antimicrobial and environmental applications

Hands-on experience with magnetic nanoparticles, PFASs, and water-based PU is required

Experience of the principles and techniques of the subject discipline

Experience of PFASs detection and remediation

Experience of “green” polymers from renewable resources

Special Instructions to Applicants:

Only current UML Employees within the Grants & Contracts (MTA/GRACE) bargaining unit will be considered during the first 10 business days of the posting. All other candidates will be considered after that period.

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled; however, the posting may close when an adequate number of qualified applications is received.

This position is contingent upon funding.

Please include a resume, cover letter and publication list with your application. Names and contact information of three references will be required during the application process.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=141711&tag=141711-atom