SCIENCES: POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCH ASSOCIATE – CHEMISTRY

Job no: 504561
Position type: Staff Full Time
Campus: UMass Lowell
Department: Chemistry
Salary: $41,000 – $42,000
Applications Open: Feb 03 2020
General Summary of Position:
The Bio/environmental Polymer Lab at University Massachusetts Lowell is seeking a Postdoctoral Research Associate to assist in studies related to the development of magnetic nanoparticle/smart biopolymer conjugates for biomedical/environmental applications. Experience with chitosan derivative synthesis and characterization, magnetic nanoparticle-colorant conjugation, water-based polyurethane synthesis and characterization, and antimicrobial/anti-biofilm studies are desired qualifications. Hands-on experience with the detection, absorption, and/or destruction of perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) is required.
The principal role of the Postdoctoral Research Associate is to work on projects alongside the principal investigator (PI). A critical feature of the role of the position will also be to a) develop and write research proposals/reports and form collaborations to support future research b) perform major research functions on existing grant(s).
Minimum Qualifications (Required):
An earned PhD in Polymer Science or a related field by the time of the appointment
At least four years of hands-on research experience with chitosan derivatives for antimicrobial and environmental applications
Hands-on experience with magnetic nanoparticles, PFASs, and water-based PU is required
Knowledge of the principles and techniques of the subject discipline
Knowledge of modern research methods, data collection and analyses
Knowledge of PFASs detection and remediation
Knowledge of “green” polymers from renewable resources
Ability to work as a team player
Strong technical report writing and communication skills
Quantitative research methods and statistics
Qualitative research methods including conducting open and semi-structured interviews
Additional Considerations:
A record of publication in reputable journals
Experience with collaborative interdisciplinary research
Experience with Atomic Force Microscopy
Experience with GPC, fluorescence microscopy and microplate reader
Ability to effectively communicate, both verbally and writing
Skill in analyzing and evaluating data
The department is dynamic, high pressure environment and the position of Post Doctoral Research Associate will involve working under pressure to strict deadlines
Preferred Qualifications:
Extensive hands-on research experience with chitosan derivatives for antimicrobial and environmental applications
Hands-on experience with magnetic nanoparticles, PFASs, and water-based PU is required
Experience of the principles and techniques of the subject discipline
Experience of PFASs detection and remediation
Experience of “green” polymers from renewable resources
Special Instructions to Applicants:
Only current UML Employees within the Grants & Contracts (MTA/GRACE) bargaining unit will be considered during the first 10 business days of the posting. All other candidates will be considered after that period.
Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled; however, the posting may close when an adequate number of qualified applications is received.
This position is contingent upon funding.
Please include a resume, cover letter and publication list with your application. Names and contact information of three references will be required during the application process.
