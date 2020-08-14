SCIENCES: POSTDOCTORAL RESEARCH ASSOC

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), ven 14 agosto 2020

The Henard Laboratory in The BioDiscovery Institute and the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of North Texas is seeking to hire a highly motivated Postdoctoral Researcher to join our team. The laboratory’s research focuses on the physiology and metabolism of methanotrophic bacteria to guide the development of biotechnologies targeting conversion of waste gas to valuable “green” products. The postdoctoral researcher will work on projects aimed at engineering methanotrophic bacteria to maximize one-carbon assimilation and conversion. We seek applicants with broad knowledge of molecular and synthetic biology tools and techniques.

