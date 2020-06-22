SCIENCES: POSTDOCTORAL POSITION IN ORGANIC CHEMISTRY

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 22 giugno 2020

Applications are invited for postdoctoral positions in organic chemistry at the Molecular Design Laboratory (PI: J. Bouffard) of the Department of Chemistry and Nanoscience of Ewha Womans University (Seoul, Korea).

Projects will involve (1) the development of new organocatalytic reactions for the formation of C-C bonds and their applications in synthesis; (2) the development of new dearomative amination reactions and their applications in synthesis; (3) mechanistic and kinetic investigations of the above reactions under either stoichiometric or catalytic conditions using independently synthesized and isolated reaction intermediates.

The candidate should have a Ph.D. in chemistry with relevant experience in one or more of the following areas: organic synthesis, synthetic organic methodology, catalysis, physical organic chemistry, organometallic chemistry, synthetic organic materials chemistry or organo-main group element chemistry.

Broad experience in synthesis, the handling and isolation of oxygen- or moisture-sensitive compounds, spectroscopic methods, reaction kinetics/catalysis and/or computational organic chemistry are desirable. The candidate should have a history of publication in reputable journals, be knowledgeable of the current literature in their area of specialization and in organic chemistry at large, be ambitious and highly driven, and be able to work both autonomously and in collaboration with others.

The positions are available from August 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter (1-yr initial contract with subsequent yearly renewals).

Candidates should submit their application, including a CV, references, and a short research summary by email to bouffard ewha.ac.kr.

You can find out more about the research group at: http://myhome.ewha.ac.kr/user/bouffard .



