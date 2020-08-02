SCIENCES: FACULTY, NON TENURE TRACK, LECTURER- CHEMISTRY

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 02 agosto 2020

Faculty, Non Tenure Track, Lecturer- Chemistry

Position Category: Faculty – Non Tenure Track (FT)

Summary:

Teaches chemistry lectures and associated laboratories. Plans, prepares, and follows approved laboratory course of study correlated with associated lecture course for that lab series to include measurable objectives for each lab section. Prepares lecture and laboratory instructional materials (e.g. exams, quizzes, mock-ups, visual aids, and instruction sheets) as necessary. Will be assigned by the department chair to teach lower division chemistry lecture and/or laboratory courses, as needed.

UVU offers an excellent benefits package which includes a generous leave policy, 12 paid holidays, affordable medical and dental insurance options, life and AD&D insurance, tuition waiver (undergraduate resident) for employee and dependents and substantial employer contribution to a retirement plan.

Required Qualifications:

Masters degree in chemistry or related field.



Demonstrated successful teaching at the college or university level is required.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Knowledge of chemistry.



Knowledge of laboratory protocols, procedures, and practices within the relevant field of study.



Knowledge of safety standards for the use of laboratory equipment, facilities, and supplies.



Knowledge of laboratory materials, supplies, and handling procedures.



Knowledge of instrumentation and software applicable and appropriate in biochemistry or other laboratories.



Knowledge of the use of Microsoft Excel to plot chemistry data that solve chemistry problems.



Knowledge of online teaching platforms and methods.



Skill in effective instructional strategies and techniques in chemistry.



Skill in providing guidance and instruction in laboratory protocols and in the safe use of laboratory equipment.



Skill in the use of computers and related software applications.



Effective interpersonal, problem solving, and decision-making skills



Ability to manage, motivate, and evaluate students and instruction.



Ability to communicate information in a manner easily understood by students.



Ability to maintain, quality, safety, and/or hazardous control standards.

Preferred Qualifications:

Doctoral degree in chemistry or a related field to the coursework being taught or masters degree in chemistry plus two years of experience in a related field preferred.

Physical Requirements:

Required to work in classroom and laboratory settings.

Benefits Summary:

FLSA: Exempt

Pay Range: DOQ

Advertisement Number: FAC08020

Open Date: 07/30/2020

Review Start Date: 08/05/2020

Close Date: 8/5/2020

Open Until Filled: No

Special Instructions to Applicant:

To apply, visit: https://www.uvu.jobs/postings/19485

Employment decisions are made on the basis of an applicants qualifications and ability to perform the job without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age (40 and over), disability, veteran status, pregnancy, childbirth, or pregnancy-related conditions, genetic information, or other bases protected by applicable federal, state, or local law.





