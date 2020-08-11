martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
SCIENCES: ASST. PROJECT SCIENTIST-RESEARCH ON THE USE OF OPTICAL MICROSCOPY

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 11 agosto 2020 Department:
Institution: University of California Berkeley

The Xu ‘s lab in the California of Institute for Quantitative Biosciences at UC Berkeley develops new microscopy tools for cell biology and nanomaterials. The Assistant Project Scientist will carry out research on the use of optical microscopy to study the in situ reac…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=145390&tag=145390-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145390&tag=145390-atom

