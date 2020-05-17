SCIENCES: ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR, PROFESSOR IN PLANETARY ASTRONOMER

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 17 maggio 2020

Main accountabilities & expectations

1. Proven research record of planning, obtaining and analyzing observations to investigate profound questions about the planets and their moons, together with their ring systems, gas clouds, atmospheres and magnetospheres, how planetary systems formed and whether they were — or could be — capable of supporting life

2. Develop a strong, externally funded research program,

3. Show excellence or promise of excellence in teaching at both undergraduate and graduate levels

4. Play an active role in SCASS’s highly successful astronomy outreach initiatives.

Job Specific Accountabilities

Operational Plans

. Participate in developing the department’s operational and business plans, and contribute in the execution of same in line with the department’s strategy in order to support the achievement of the department’s strategic objectives.

Continuous Improvement

. Provide input to enhance the department’s policy and procedures, and follow all relevant processes, standard operating procedures, and instructions to ensure that work is carried out in a controlled and consistent manner.

Systems, Processes and Reports

. Generate relevant reports and ensure that they are prepared timely and accurately, and meet the department’s requirements and standards.

Required Skills

 Excellent verbal and written communication in business in both Arabic and English.

 Proficiency in MS office applications.

Preferred Qualification & Experience  PhD in Astronomy along with relevant postdoctoral experience.

 Preferred knowledge in the following fields: Study of active galactic nuclei, star formation, neutron stars, X-ray binaries, and pulsars, dark matter, early Universe cosmology, general relativity, and the analysis of measurements of the cosmic microwave background and large scale structure.

Competencies

Behavioral Competency

Description

Integrity & Respect

Promote an openness, honesty and sincerity work environment in all communications with both internal and external customer.

Respect UOS core values, the dignity and culture-diversity of all members of the university’s community.

Adaptability

Demonstrate flexibility in the face of change and respond positively to unexpected and rapidly changing work conditions.

Open to new ideas and initiatives relevant to own area of work.

Communication

Able to communicate effectively with a wide range of colleagues, by showing interest and carefully listening to their needs.

Keep people accurately informed and up to date.

Use clear, understandable language appropriate to the receiver.

Organization

Time Management: Determine the appropriate allocation of time.

Task Management: Balance conflicting priorities in order to manage workflow, ensure the completion of essential projects, and meet critical deadlines.

Conflict Management

Address conflicts by focusing on the issues at hand to develop effective solutions when disagreements occur.

Work to resolve conflict among team members by showing respect for others’ opinions and working toward agreeable solutions.

Accountability & Accuracy

Deliver work of a high standard of quality and according to procedures, rules and regulations.

Accept full responsibility for self and contribution as a team member.

Display a strong commitment to organizational success.

