SCIENCES: ADJUNCT INSTRUCTORS, GENERAL CHEMISTRY LECTURES AND LABS

Adjunct Instructors, General Chemistry Lectures and Labs University of San Francisco

USF Hilltop Campus



Job Title:



Adjunct Instructors, General Chemistry Lectures and Labs

Job Summary:



The Department of Chemistry (https://www.usfca.edu/) invites applications for one or more Adjunct Instructors for General Chemistry I Lecture, General Chemistry I Lab, General Chemistry II Lecture, and General Chemistry II Lab, for Summer 2020. The University of San Francisco is a Catholic-Jesuit institution that blends the liberal arts and professional preparation, emphasizing quality teaching and student learning. The University serves a diverse group of students on a residential campus near Golden Gate Park.

Job Responsibilities:

Job Responsibilities:

Duties for the lecture classes (CHEM 111 and 113) include delivering class sessions, holding office hours, and grading. Duties for the lab classes (CHEM 112 and 114) include coordinating the labs, briefing and supervising the teaching assistants, visiting labs while in session, holding office hours, supervising grading of pre-labs and lab reports, and assigning course grades. The department plans to offer two lab sections for CHEM 112 and two lab sections for CHEM 114. Additional details for each course are given below.

CHEM 111, General Chemistry I (4 units)

Dates: May 18 to June 26 (6 weeks). Schedule: MTWR 8:30am-10:35am.

CHEM 112, General Chemistry I Laboratory (2 units)

Dates: May 18 to June 26 (6 weeks). Schedule: MW 1:00pm-5:00pm.

CHEM 113, General Chemistry II (4 units)

Dates: June 29 to August 7 (6 weeks). Schedule: MTWR 8:30am-10:35am.

CHEM 114, General Chemistry II Laboratory (2 units)

Dates: June 29 to August 7 (6 weeks). Schedule: MTWR 8:30am-10:35am.

In addition, USF provides a $210 commuter benefit (Clipper) for the term.

Minimum Qualifications:

Candidates must have a Ph.D. in Chemistry or closely related field. Experience teaching undergraduates is strongly preferred.

Candidates should submit a statement of interest and curriculum vitae to Prof. William Karney at <a Candidates should clearly indicate which positions they are applying for. For priority consideration, applications should be submitted by March 15, 2020, but applications will be considered until the positions are filled. Direct any questions to Prof. Karney at the email address above or at (415) 422-5842.

Part time



Part time

Pay Rate:



Salary

To apply, visit https://usfca.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/USF_Adjunct/job/USF-Hilltop-Campus/Adjunct-Instructors–General-Chemistry-Lectures-and-Labs_R.

The University of San Francisco is located in the heart of one of the worlds most innovative and diverse cities, and is home to a vibrant academic community of students and faculty who achieve excellence in their fields. Its diverse student body enjoys direct access to faculty, small classes and outstanding opportunities in the city itself. USF is San Francisco’s first university, and its Jesuit Catholic mission helps ignite a students passion for social justice and a desire to Change the World From Here. For more information, visit http://www.usfca.edu.

