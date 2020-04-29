mercoledì, Aprile 29, 2020
Breaking News

RUSSIA, PUTIN SUI PRESTITI BANCARI ALL’ECONOMIA

USA: TRUMP STA PRENDENDO PROVVEDIMENTI PER GARANTIRE LA SICUREZZA DELLA CATENA DI…

FASE 2: CALABRIA (FI), RAGGI DICA PAROLA CHIARA SU APERTURA PARCHI

CORONAVIRUS: SCHIFANI (FI), PALINSESTO RAI è MEGAFONO GOVERNO “UN’INFORMAZIONE AMPIA, TRASPARENTE E…

ARGENTINA: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE COMMITMENT TO CONTINUE NEGOTIATIONS ON…

EU ANNOUNCES €194 MILLION ADDITIONAL SUPPORT TO THE SAHEL

ATTUAZIONE DIRETTIVA UE 2018/410: ESPRESSO PARERE SU SCHEMA DLGS IN 13A COMMISSIONE

JOINT DECLARATION OF THE MEMBERS OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL WITH THE MEMBER…

IVA SU VENDITE A DISTANZA: ESPRESSO PARERE SU SCHEMA DLGS IN 6A…

IL DOPO COVID-19 SARA’ ALL’INSEGNA DELLA RISTRUTTURAZIONE E DELLA RESILIENZA

Agenparl

SCHOOLS AND LICENCED CHILD CARE TO REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL AFTER MAY LONG WEEKEND

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), mer 29 aprile 2020

Premier Stephen McNeil announced plans today, April 28, to continue at-home learning until at least Tuesday, May 19.

Following the recommendation of Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, all public schools and licensed child care providers will remain closed until then to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These closures will be reassessed as that date approaches.

“Thank you to our students, parents and teachers. I am hearing wonderful reports about your work with at-home learning,” said Premier McNeil. “Keep up the good work. Students – be good to your parents, listen to your teachers and keep learning.”

During school closures, students and families will continue to have access to e-learning and at-home options that will be assignment and project focused, so they may can continue their education.

-30-

Fonte/Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20200428005

Post collegati

STATE AID: COMMISSION APPROVES TWO ADDITIONAL ESTONIAN SCHEMES TO SUPPORT COMPANIES AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Redazione

COR NAT COMMISSION BULLETIN NO. 4: UPDATES ON THE COVID-19 CRISIS

Redazione

‘I SPOKE ABOUT DREAMTIME, I TICKED A BOX’: TEACHERS SAY THEY LACK CONFIDENCE TO TEACH INDIGENOUS PERSPECTIVES

Redazione

SBA ECONOMIC INJURY DISASTER LOAN (EIDL) PROGRAM

Redazione

SCHOOLS AND LICENCED CHILD CARE TO REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL AFTER MAY LONG WEEKEND

Redazione

LES éCOLES ET LES éTABLISSEMENTS AGRééS DE GARDE D’ENFANTS RESTENT FERMéS JUSQU’à LA FêTE DE LA REINE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More