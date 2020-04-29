SCHOOLS AND LICENCED CHILD CARE TO REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL AFTER MAY LONG WEEKEND

(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), mer 29 aprile 2020

Premier Stephen McNeil announced plans today, April 28, to continue at-home learning until at least Tuesday, May 19.

Following the recommendation of Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, all public schools and licensed child care providers will remain closed until then to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These closures will be reassessed as that date approaches.

“Thank you to our students, parents and teachers. I am hearing wonderful reports about your work with at-home learning,” said Premier McNeil. “Keep up the good work. Students – be good to your parents, listen to your teachers and keep learning.”

During school closures, students and families will continue to have access to e-learning and at-home options that will be assignment and project focused, so they may can continue their education.

-30-

Fonte/Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20200428005