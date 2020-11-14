SCHOOL MEMORIES [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : NEW TRENDS IN THE HISTORY OF EDUCATION / CRISTINA YANES CABRERA, JURI MEDA, ANTONIO VIñAO, EDITORS.

(AGENPARL) – LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA), sab 14 novembre 2020
|1. School Memory: Historiographical Balance and Heuristics Perspectives; Juri Meda and Antonio Viñao.-2. Exploring New Ways of Studying School Memories: The Engraving as a Blind Spot of the History of Education; María del Mar del Pozo Andrés and Sjaak Braster.- 3. Picture Postcards as a Tool for Constructing and Reconstructing Educational Memory (Spain, 19th-20th Centuries); Antonio Viñao and María José Martínes Ruiz-Funes.- 4. Snapshots from the Past. School Images on the Web and the Construction of the Collective Memory of Schools; Marta Brunelli.- 5. Memory and Yearbooks: an Analysis of their Structure and Evolution in Religious Schools in 20th Century Spain; Paulí Dávila, Luis María Naya and Iñaki Zabaleta.- 6. Identity Memory School Figures: the Adjustment of the Andalusian Identity in the School through School Textbooks (1978-1993); Guadalupe Trigueros Gordillo, Cristóbal Torres Fernándes and Enrique Alastor García Cheikh-Lahlou.- 7. School Memories in Women’s Autobiographies (Italy, 1850-1915); Antonella Cagnolati and José Luis Hernández Huerta.- 8. Telling a Story, Telling One’s Own Story: Teachers’ Diaries and Autobiographical Memories as Sources for a Collective History; Maria Cristina Morandini.- 9. ‘I Am Alone. Only the Truth Stands Behind Me’. An Interpretation of the Life of an Elementary Teacher; Imre Garai and András Németh.- 10. Educational Memories and Public History: a Necessary Meeting; Gianfranco Bandini.- 11. Methodological, Historiographical and Educational Issues in Collecting Oral Testimonies; Fabio Targhetta.- 12. School Memories of Students from the Teacher’s School in Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Snjezana Susnjara.- 13. Faded Memories Carved in Stone: Teachers’ Gravestones as a Form of Collective Memory of Education in Slovenia in the 19th and Early 20th Century; Branko Šuštar.- 14. Celebrating the School Building: Educational Intentions and Collective Representations; Ramona Caramelea.- 15. Remembering School through Movies: the Films of the Book ‘Cuore’ (1886) in Republican Italy; Simonetta Polenghi.- 16. The Memory of an Ideal School: the Work of Don Lorenzo Milani as Represented by Cinema and Television (1963-2012); Paolo Alfieri and Carlotta Frigerio.- 17. Constructing Memory: School in Italy in the 1970s as Narrated in the TV Drama ‘Diario di un Maestro’; Anna Debè.- 18. The Formation of the Teacher’s Image in the Russian Soviet Cinema as a Social Myth about Values Creator-Demiurge; Elena Kalinina.- 19. Aspects of School Life during the After War Period through the Analysis of Greek Films; Despina Karakatsani and Pavlina Nikolopoulou.- 20. Archaeology of Memory and School Culture. Materialities and ‘Immaterialities’ of School; Cristina Yanes and Agustín Escolano.
|This book reveals how school memories offer not only a tool for accessing the school of the past, but also a key to understanding what people today know (or think they know) about the school of the past. It describes, in fact, how historians’ work does not purely and simply consist in exploring school as it really was, but also in the complex process of defining the memory of school as one developed and revisited over time at both the individual and collective level. Further, it investigates the extent to which what people “know” reflects the reality or is in fact a product of stereotypes that are deeply rooted in common perceptions and thus exceedingly difficult to do away with. The book includes fifteen peer-reviewed contributions that were presented and discussed during the International Symposium “School Memories. New Trends in Historical Research into Education: Heuristic Perspectives and Methodological Issues” (Seville, 22-23 September, 2015).
