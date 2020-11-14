SCHOOL MEMORIES [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : NEW TRENDS IN THE HISTORY OF EDUCATION / CRISTINA YANES CABRERA, JURI MEDA, ANTONIO VIñAO, EDITORS.

Contents

1. School Memory: Historiographical Balance and Heuristics Perspectives; Juri Meda and Antonio Viñao.-2. Exploring New Ways of Studying School Memories: The Engraving as a Blind Spot of the History of Education; María del Mar del Pozo Andrés and Sjaak Braster.- 3. Picture Postcards as a Tool for Constructing and Reconstructing Educational Memory (Spain, 19th-20th Centuries); Antonio Viñao and María José Martínes Ruiz-Funes.- 4. Snapshots from the Past. School Images on the Web and the Construction of the Collective Memory of Schools; Marta Brunelli.- 5. Memory and Yearbooks: an Analysis of their Structure and Evolution in Religious Schools in 20th Century Spain; Paulí Dávila, Luis María Naya and Iñaki Zabaleta.- 6. Identity Memory School Figures: the Adjustment of the Andalusian Identity in the School through School Textbooks (1978-1993); Guadalupe Trigueros Gordillo, Cristóbal Torres Fernándes and Enrique Alastor García Cheikh-Lahlou.- 7. School Memories in Women’s Autobiographies (Italy, 1850-1915); Antonella Cagnolati and José Luis Hernández Huerta.- 8. Telling a Story, Telling One’s Own Story: Teachers’ Diaries and Autobiographical Memories as Sources for a Collective History; Maria Cristina Morandini.- 9. ‘I Am Alone. Only the Truth Stands Behind Me’. An Interpretation of the Life of an Elementary Teacher; Imre Garai and András Németh.- 10. Educational Memories and Public History: a Necessary Meeting; Gianfranco Bandini.- 11. Methodological, Historiographical and Educational Issues in Collecting Oral Testimonies; Fabio Targhetta.- 12. School Memories of Students from the Teacher’s School in Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Snjezana Susnjara.- 13. Faded Memories Carved in Stone: Teachers’ Gravestones as a Form of Collective Memory of Education in Slovenia in the 19th and Early 20th Century; Branko Šuštar.- 14. Celebrating the School Building: Educational Intentions and Collective Representations; Ramona Caramelea.- 15. Remembering School through Movies: the Films of the Book ‘Cuore’ (1886) in Republican Italy; Simonetta Polenghi.- 16. The Memory of an Ideal School: the Work of Don Lorenzo Milani as Represented by Cinema and Television (1963-2012); Paolo Alfieri and Carlotta Frigerio.- 17. Constructing Memory: School in Italy in the 1970s as Narrated in the TV Drama ‘Diario di un Maestro’; Anna Debè.- 18. The Formation of the Teacher’s Image in the Russian Soviet Cinema as a Social Myth about Values Creator-Demiurge; Elena Kalinina.- 19. Aspects of School Life during the After War Period through the Analysis of Greek Films; Despina Karakatsani and Pavlina Nikolopoulou.- 20. Archaeology of Memory and School Culture. Materialities and ‘Immaterialities’ of School; Cristina Yanes and Agustín Escolano.