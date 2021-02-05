venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
Agenparl

SCHOOL GARDENS LINKED WITH KIDS EATING MORE VEGETABLES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 05 febbraio 2021 (University of Texas at Austin) Getting children to eat their vegetables can seem like an insurmountable task, but nutrition researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have found one way: school gardens and lessons on using what’s grown in them. Researchers worked with 16 elementary schools across Central Texas to install vegetable gardens and teach classes to students and parents about nutrition and cooking and published the results study in the International Journal for Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/uota-sgl020421.php

