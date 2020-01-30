(AGENPARL) – gio 30 gennaio 2020 News, updates and important information from the Department for Education

Levelling up funding for schools

Last August the government announced a multi-billion pound funding increase for schools.

This will provide every school with more money for every child.

Today weve put it in law that local authorities must pass on at least 5,000 per pupil to every secondary school next year, and at least 3,750 per pupil to every primary school.

This is to help you better plan for the future, and invest in the young people of this country.

Find out more > [ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-guarantees-minimum-funding-levels-for-all-schools?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

Supporting the most disadvantaged through Pupil Premium

Were also making sure the most disadvantaged pupils get the support they need to succeed at school – increasing pupil premium rates in 2020-21, in line with inflation.

The rates for pupils eligible through free school meals will increase to 1,345 for primary schools and 955 for secondary schools.

The rate for pupils who have been in care will increase to 2,345.

This targeted funding will help every pupil to succeed, no matter their background.

To learn more about getting the most of your pupil premium funding, download the Education Endowment Foundation guide > [ https://educationendowmentfoundation.org.uk/public/files/Publications/Pupil_Premium_Guidance_iPDF.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]

New funding tool for schools and parents

The Department for Education is also making it easier for parents and teachers to see how much additional funding their local school has been allocated through the schools National Funding Formula (NFF) next year.

This new online tool allows anyone to easily look up allocations under the NFF for schools in England for 2020-21, and see how the amount has changed since last year (2019-20).

_Find out your local schools NFF allocation > [ https://skillsfunding.service.gov.uk/national-funding-formula/2020-2021/start?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ]_

