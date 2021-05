(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), dom 30 maggio 2021 Education and Early Childhood Development — Nova Scotia’s schools are lowering their flags to half mast for nine days to honour the lives and memories of the 215 children whose remains were found buried at a residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia, and all of the others who lost their lives in Canada’s residential schools.

Fonte/Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20210530004