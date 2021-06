(AGENPARL) – PALMERSTON NORTH (NEW ZEALAND) mer 09 giugno 2021 Master of Science student Hannah Wykes has been awarded the prestigious William Georgetti Scholarship for her biological sciences research.

Fonte/Source: http://www.massey.ac.nz/massey/about-massey/news/article.cfm?mnarticle_uuid=79ADB293-0624-4100-A767-6ADB5FEECE76