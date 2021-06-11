(AGENPARL) – HULL (EAST YORKSHIRE), ven 11 giugno 2021

The University of Hull is pleased to make available an opportunity to become a Scheduling Officer, joining a vibrant Scheduling Team. This is an exciting role that contributes to the student experience and helps to shape the teaching timetable for the University.

Our Academic Registry develops and delivers key activities for the University community, enabling our students’ journey to success. Reporting to the Scheduling Team Leader, this role-holder will work as part of a team of Schedulers who produce the teaching and examinations timetables for the University as a whole and get involved in the wider activities of the Department. Scheduling is a responsible, important part of the work that we do in Academic Registry, suitable for a person who can manage a range of competing needs and deliver the result which most benefits the community.

The successful candidate will work collaboratively within the scheduling team as well as building relationships with colleagues in the wider university. We are looking for a natural communicator, able to adapt their style depending on the audience and always provide a warm and efficient service.

A candidate who understands that importance of good quality data, enjoys finding solutions and enhancing working practices will thrive in this role. The highly organised role holder can expect to use their skills and experience to effectively plan and prioritise to meet strict deadlines.

The successful candidate will be able to demonstrate a track record of delivering a high quality administration service in a customer focussed and data driven environment, as well as experience of working with bespoke and off the shelf computer systems. In summary we are looking for a candidate who can demonstrate the relevance of their professional history to a scheduling role in an educational setting.

This role will be of interest to candidates able to work 27.5 hours or more within a usual working week including candidates looking for a full time 36.5 hours role.

