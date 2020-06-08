lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE TO BEGIN AT JOHN T. MYERS LOCKS AND DAM JULY 8

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 08 giugno 2020

Louisville, KY —

Due to scheduled maintenance and repairs, the main (1,200 ft.) chamber at John T. Myers Locks and Dam on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana, will be closed from July 8 through September 11.

The auxiliary (600 ft.) chamber will be used for lockages during this period. Due to size constraints industry will be double locking, or splitting tows to fit through the Auxiliary Chamber.

During this time, pleasure craft will be allowed to lock after each direction change of industry traffic (typically 3-6 tows). Locking of pleasure craft will be limited to daylight hours only. Arrivals past 7:00 p.m. (CDT) are not guaranteed lockage.

Pleasure craft should contact the lockmaster via marine radio on channel 13 or call (812) 838-5836 to be placed in the queue for lockage.

This temporary closure of the main chamber will allow the repair fleet to perform routine inspections and replace floating mooring bit tracks, mooring bits, and hydraulic cylinders to increase reliability and efficiency on the inland waterways system.

John T. Myers Locks and Dam, formerly Uniontown Locks and Dam, has been in operation since 1969. More than 58 million tons of commodities pass through the locks annually.  

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District updates can be found at www.lrl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at facebook.com/louisvilleusace and on Twitter at twitter.com/louisvilleusace.

###

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/News-Release-Article-View/Article/2210878/scheduled-maintenance-to-begin-at-john-t-myers-locks-and-dam-july-8/

