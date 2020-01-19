(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, dom 19 gennaio 2020

The Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Edward Yau, will depart Hong Kong on January 21 for a duty visit to Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Trade Organization (WTO) Informal Ministerial Gathering and join the Hong Kong delegation led by the Chief Executive to attend events of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting.

Mr Yau will attend the WTO Informal Ministerial Gathering on January 24 morning which will discuss key priorities for the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference to be held in June this year, including WTO reform and the ongoing negotiations on fisheries subsidies.

Before attending the Informal Ministerial Gathering, Mr Yau will join the Informal Meeting on the WTO Joint Statement Initiative on Electronic Commerce to discuss with participating ministers on how to give further impetus to the said Initiative.

Mr Yau will also take the opportunity to meet with other trade ministers and business leaders to strengthen economic and trade ties on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting.

Mr Yau will return to Hong Kong on January 25. During his absence, the Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Dr Bernard Chan, will be the Acting Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development.



