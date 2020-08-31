lunedì, Agosto 31, 2020
Agenparl

SCAM EMAIL ALERT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SYDNEY (AUSTRALIA), lun 31 agosto 2020

We have been receiving reports of emails from the following email domains and @clienthubmarketing advising that ASIAL’s member database is available for purchase. This email has not been sent by ASIAL.

If you receive anything like this, please do not click on any link within the email and delete immediately. If you are ever unsure about an email sent by ASIAL please call us on 02 8425 4300 to confirm it is legitimate.

Fonte/Source: https://www.asial.com.au/news/scam-email-alert-452

