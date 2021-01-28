SCALABLE SYNTHESIS OF NANOPOROUS ATOMICALLY THIN GRAPHENE MEMBRANES FOR DIALYSIS AND MOLECULAR SEPARATIONS VIA FACILE ISOPROPANOL-ASSISTED HOT LAMINATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 28 gennaio 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR07384A, Communication

Peifu Cheng, Nicole K. Moehring, Juan Carlos Idrobo, Ilia N. Ivanov, Piran R. Kidambi

We report on a roll-to-roll manufacturing compatible isopropanol-assisted-hot-lamination process for facile fabrication of large-area nanoporous atomically thin graphene membranes (NATMs) for dialysis and molecular separations.

