SCALABLE, SUSTAINABLE AND CATALYST-FREE CONTINUOUS FLOW OZONOLYSIS OF FATTY ACIDS

Green Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0GC04021E, Paper

Ranjit S. Atapalkar, Paresh R. Athawale, D. Srinivasa Reddy, Amol A. Kulkarni

A simple and efficient catalyst-free protocol for continuous flow synthesis of azelaic acid is developed from the renewable feedstock oleic acid.

