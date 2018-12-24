SB: Vulnerability Summary for the Week of December 17, 2018

(AGENPARL) – Washington lun 24 dicembre 2018 1password — 1password An issue was discovered in 1Password 7.2.3.BETA before 7.2.3.BETA-3 on macOS. A mistake in error logging resulted in instances where sensitive data passed from Safari to 1Password could be logged locally on the user’s machine. This data could include usernames and passwords that a user manually entered into Safari.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMadrenalin — hrms_softwareA Reflected Cross Site Scripting (XSS) Vulnerability was discovered in Adrenalin 5.4 HRMS Software. The user supplied input containing JavaScript is echoed back in JavaScript code in an HTML response via the ShiftEmployeeSearch.aspx prntFrmName or prntDDLCntrlName parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCadvantech — webaccess/scadaWebAccess/SCADA, WebAccess/SCADA Version 8.3.2 installed on Windows 2008 R2 SP1. Lack of proper validation of user supplied input may allow an attacker to cause the overflow of a buffer on the stack.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDMISCMISCahead_software — freeware_advanced_audio_decoder_2An invalid memory address dereference was discovered in the sbrDecodeSingleFramePS function of libfaad/sbr_dec.c in Freeware Advanced Audio Decoder 2 (FAAD2) 2.8.8. The vulnerability causes a segmentation fault and application crash, which leads to denial of service.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCahead_software — freeware_advanced_audio_decoder_2There is a stack-based buffer underflow in the third instance of the calculate_gain function in libfaad/sbr_hfadj.c in Freeware Advanced Audio Decoder 2 (FAAD2) 2.8.8. A crafted input will lead to a denial of service or possibly unspecified other impact because limiting the additional noise energy level is mishandled for the G_max > G case.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCahead_software — freeware_advanced_audio_decoder_2A NULL pointer dereference was discovered in ifilter_bank of libfaad/filtbank.c in Freeware Advanced Audio Decoder 2 (FAAD2) 2.8.8. The vulnerability causes a segmentation fault and application crash, which leads to denial of service because adding to windowed output is mishandled in the ONLY_LONG_SEQUENCE case.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCahead_software — freeware_advanced_audio_decoder_2There is a stack-based buffer underflow in the third instance of the calculate_gain function in libfaad/sbr_hfadj.c in Freeware Advanced Audio Decoder 2 (FAAD2) 2.8.8. A crafted input will lead to a denial of service or possibly unspecified other impact because limiting the additional noise energy level is mishandled for the G_max <= G case.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCahead_software — freeware_advanced_audio_decoder_2An invalid memory address dereference was discovered in the sbr_process_channel function of libfaad/sbr_dec.c in Freeware Advanced Audio Decoder 2 (FAAD2) 2.8.8. The vulnerability causes a segmentation fault and application crash, which leads to denial of service.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCahead_software — freeware_advanced_audio_decoder_2A NULL pointer dereference was discovered in ic_predict of libfaad/ic_predict.c in Freeware Advanced Audio Decoder 2 (FAAD2) 2.8.8. The vulnerability causes a segmentation fault and application crash, which leads to denial of service.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCahead_software — freeware_advanced_audio_decoder_2A NULL pointer dereference was discovered in ifilter_bank of libfaad/filtbank.c in Freeware Advanced Audio Decoder 2 (FAAD2) 2.8.8. The vulnerability causes a segmentation fault and application crash because adding to windowed output is mishandled in the EIGHT_SHORT_SEQUENCE case.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCahead_software — freeware_advanced_audio_decoder_2An invalid memory address dereference was discovered in the hf_assembly function of libfaad/sbr_hfadj.c in Freeware Advanced Audio Decoder 2 (FAAD2) 2.8.8. The vulnerability causes a segmentation fault and application crash, which leads to denial of service.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCahead_software — freeware_advanced_audio_decoder_2A NULL pointer dereference was discovered in sbr_process_channel of libfaad/sbr_dec.c in Freeware Advanced Audio Decoder 2 (FAAD2) 2.8.8. The vulnerability causes a segmentation fault and application crash.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCahead_software — freeware_advanced_audio_decoder_2An invalid memory address dereference was discovered in the lt_prediction function of libfaad/lt_predict.c in Freeware Advanced Audio Decoder 2 (FAAD2) 2.8.8. The vulnerability causes a segmentation fault and application crash, which leads to denial of service.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCahead_software — freeware_advanced_audio_decoder_2A NULL pointer dereference was discovered in ifilter_bank of libfaad/filtbank.c in Freeware Advanced Audio Decoder 2 (FAAD2) 2.8.8. The vulnerability causes a segmentation fault and application crash, which leads to denial of service because adding to windowed output is mishandled in the LONG_START_SEQUENCE case.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCahead_software — freeware_advanced_audio_decoder_2There is a stack-based buffer overflow in the third instance of the calculate_gain function in libfaad/sbr_hfadj.c in Freeware Advanced Audio Decoder 2 (FAAD2) 2.8.8. A crafted input will lead to a denial of service or possibly unspecified other impact because the S_M array is mishandled.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCaio-libs — aiohttp-sessionaio-libs aiohttp-session version 2.6.0 and earlier contains a Other/Unknown vulnerability in EncryptedCookieStorage and NaClCookieStorage that can result in Non-expiring sessions / Infinite lifespan. This attack appear to be exploitable via Recreation of a cookie post-expiry with the same value.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCalpine — linux Alpine Linux version Versions prior to 2.6.10, 2.7.6, and 2.10.1 contains a Other/Unknown vulnerability in apk-tools (Alpine Linux’ package manager) that can result in Remote Code Execution. This attack appear to be exploitable via A specially crafted APK-file can cause apk to write arbitrary data to an attacker-specified file, due to bugs in handling long link target name and the way a regular file is extracted.. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 2.6.10, 2.7.6, and 2.10.1.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCalzip — alzip Alzip 10.76.0.0 and earlier is vulnerable to a stack overflow caused by improper bounds checking. By persuading a victim to open a specially-crafted LZH archive file, a attacker could execute arbitrary code execution.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCantiy — avl_atoolLocal attackers can trigger a Kernel Pool Buffer Overflow in Antiy AVL ATool v1.0.0.22. An attacker must first obtain the ability to execute low-privileged code on the target system in order to exploit this vulnerability. The specific flaw exists within the processing of IOCTL 0x by the ssdt.sys kernel driver. The bug is caused by failure to properly validate the length of the user-supplied data. An attacker can leverage this vulnerability to execute arbitrary code in the context of the kernel, which could lead to privilege escalation. A failed exploit could lead to denial of service.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCanyplace — anyplace Anyplace version before commit 80359b4 contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in Man in the middle on map API call that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, port scanning. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in after commit 80359b4.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCapache — nifiThe message-page.jsp error page used the value of the HTTP request header X-ProxyContextPath without sanitization, resulting in a reflected XSS attack. Mitigation: The fix to correctly parse and sanitize the request attribute value was applied on the Apache NiFi 1.8.0 release. Users running a prior 1.x release should upgrade to the appropriate release.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMapache — nifiThe template upload API endpoint accepted requests from different domain when sent in conjunction with ARP spoofing + man in the middle (MiTM) attack, resulting in a CSRF attack. The required attack vector is complex, requiring a scenario with client certificate authentication, same subnet access, and injecting malicious code into an unprotected (plaintext HTTP) website which the targeted user later visits, but the possible damage warranted a Severe severity level. Mitigation: The fix to apply Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) policy request filtering was applied on the Apache NiFi 1.8.0 release. Users running a prior 1.x release should upgrade to the appropriate release.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMapache — nifiWhen a client request to a cluster node was replicated to other nodes in the cluster for verification, the Content-Length was forwarded. On a DELETE request, the body was ignored, but if the initial request had a Content-Length value other than 0, the receiving nodes would wait for the body and eventually timeout. Mitigation: The fix to check DELETE requests and overwrite non-zero Content-Length header values was applied on the Apache NiFi 1.8.0 release. Users running a prior 1.x release should upgrade to the appropriate release.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMapache — nifi The X-Frame-Options headers were applied inconsistently on some HTTP responses, resulting in duplicate or missing security headers. Some browsers would interpret these results incorrectly, allowing clickjacking attacks. Mitigation: The fix to consistently apply the security headers was applied on the Apache NiFi 1.8.0 release. Users running a prior 1.x release should upgrade to the appropriate release.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMapache — oozie Vulnerability allows a user of Apache Oozie 3.1.3-incubating to 5.0.0 to impersonate other users. The malicious user can construct an XML that results workflows running in other user’s name.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDMISCarm — arm_trusted_firmwareIn all versions of ARM Trusted Firmware up to and including v1.4, not initializing or saving/restoring the PMCR_EL0 register can leak secure world timing information.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDCONFIRMartica — integria_imsArtica Integria IMS 5.0.83 has CSRF in godmode/usuarios/lista_usuarios, resulting in the ability to delete an arbitrary user when the ID number is known.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCEXPLOIT-DBartica — integria_ims Artica Integria IMS 5.0.83 has XSS via the search_string parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCEXPLOIT-DBartifex — ghostscriptIn Artifex Ghostscript through 9.25, the setpattern operator did not properly validate certain types. A specially crafted PostScript document could exploit this to crash Ghostscript or, possibly, execute arbitrary code in the context of the Ghostscript process. This is a type confusion issue because of failure to check whether the Implementation of a pattern dictionary was a structure type.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMBIDREDHATCONFIRMMISCCONFIRMasset-pipeline — asset-pipelineAsset Pipeline Grails Plugin Asset-pipeline plugin version Prior to 2.14.1.1, 2.15.1 and 3.0.6 contains a Incorrect Access Control vulnerability in Applications deployed in Jetty that can result in Download .class files and any arbitrary file. This attack appear to be exploitable via Specially crafted GET request containing directory traversal from assets-pipeline context. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 2.14.1.1 (for Grails 2.x), 2.15.1 (for Grails 3 and Java 7) and 3.0.6 (for Grails 3 and Java 8).not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCautopsy — autopsy autopsy version <= 4.9.0 contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in CaseMetadata XML Parser that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, port scanning. This attack appear to be exploitable via Specially crafted CaseMetadata.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCavahi — avahi Avahi version 0.7 contains a Incorrect Access Control vulnerability in avahi-daemon that can result in Traffic reflection and amplification for DDoS attacks.. This attack appear to be exploitable via unicast IP network packet with spoofed source address.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCbackdrop — cms Backdrop CMS version 1.11.0 and earlier contains a Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Sanitization of custom class names used on blocks and layouts. that can result in Execution of JavaScript from an unexpected source.. This attack appear to be exploitable via A user must be directed to an affected page while logged in.. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 1.11.1 and later.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCbarracuda — message_archiverBarracuda Message Archiver 2018 has XSS in the error_msg exception-handling value for the ldap_user parameter to the cgi-mod/ldap_load_entry.cgi module. The injection point of the issue is the Add_Update module.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCbento4 — bento4 An issue was discovered in Bento4 1.5.1-627. AP4_Sample::ReadData in Core/Ap4Sample.cpp allows attackers to trigger an attempted excessive memory allocation, related to AP4_DataBuffer::SetDataSize and AP4_DataBuffer::ReallocateBuffer in Core/Ap4DataBuffer.cpp.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCberkeley — open_infrastructure_for_network_computing_boinc_server_and_website_codeBerkeley Open Infrastructure for Network Computing BOINC Server and Website Code version 0.9-1.0.2 contains a CWE-302: Authentication Bypass by Assumed-Immutable Data vulnerability in Website Terms of Service Acceptance Page that can result in Access to any user account. This attack appear to be exploitable via Specially crafted URL. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 1.0.3.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCblackberry — blackberry_uemA cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerability in the Management Console of BlackBerry UEM versions earlier than 12.9.1 could allow an attacker to make modifications to the UEM settings in the context of a Management Console administrator.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMblackberry — blackberry_uemMultiple stored cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities in the Management Console of BlackBerry UEM versions earlier than 12.9.1 could allow an attacker to store script commands that could later be executed in the context of another Management Console administrator.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMblackberry — blackberry_uem A stored cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in the Management Console of BlackBerry UEM versions earlier than 12.10.0 could allow an attacker to store script commands that could later be executed in the context of another Management Console administrator.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMbludit — bludit bludit version 3.0.0 contains a Unrestricted Upload of File with Dangerous Type vulnerability in Content Upload in Pages Editor that can result in Remote Command Execution. This attack appear to be exploitable via malicious user have to upload a crafted payload containing PHP code.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCbolt — cms Bolt CMS <3.6.2 allows XSS via text input click preview button as demonstrated by the Title field of a Configured and New Entry.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCEXPLOIT-DBMISCbosch — smart_home_camerasAn issue was discovered in several Bosch Smart Home cameras (360 degree indoor camera and Eyes outdoor camera) with firmware before 6.52.4. A malicious client could potentially succeed in the unauthorized execution of code on the device via the network interface, because there is a buffer overflow in the RCP+ parser of the web server.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCbosch_ip_camerasAn issue was discovered in several Bosch IP cameras for firmware versions 6.32 and higher. A malicious client could potentially succeed in the unauthorized execution of code on the device via the network interface.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMbrave_software — brave Brave Software Inc. Brave version version 0.22.810 to 0.24.0 contains a Other/Unknown vulnerability in function ContentSettingsObserver::AllowScript() in content_settings_observer.cc that can result in Websites can run inline JavaScript even if script is blocked, making attackers easier to track users. This attack appear to be exploitable via the victim must visit a specially crafted website. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 0.25.2.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCbw-calendar-engine — bw-calendar-engine bw-calendar-engine version <= bw-calendar-engine-3.12.0 contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in IscheduleClient XML Parser that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, port scanning. This attack appear to be exploitable via Man in the Middle or malicious server.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCchamilo — chamilo-lmsChamilo LMS version 1.11.8 contains XSS in main/social/group_view.php in the social groups tool, allowing authenticated users to affect other users, under specific conditions of permissions granted by administrators. This is considered “low risk” due to the nature of the feature it exploits.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCchamilo — chamilo-lmsChamilo LMS version 1.11.8 contains a main/inc/lib/CoursesAndSessionsCatalog.class.php SQL injection, allowing users with access to the sessions catalogue (which may optionally be made public) to extract and/or modify database information.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCchamilo — chamilo-lmsChamilo LMS version 1.11.8 contains XSS in main/template/default/admin/gradebook_list.tpl in the gradebook dependencies tool, allowing authenticated users to affect other users, under specific conditions of permissions granted by administrators. This is considered “low risk” due to the nature of the feature it exploits.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCcms_made_simple — cms_made_simple CMS Made Simple 2.2.8 allows XSS via an uploaded SVG document, a related issue to CVE-.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCcmsimple — cmsimpleCMSimple 4.7.5 has XSS via an admin’s upload of an SVG file at a ?userfiles&subdir=userfiles/images/flags/ URI.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCcmsimple — cmsimple CMSimple 4.7.5 has XSS via an admin’s use of a ?file=config&action=array URI.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCcodelibs — fesscodelibs fess version before commit faa265b contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in GSA XML file parser that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, port scanning. This attack appear to be exploitable via specially crafted GSA XML files. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in after commit faa265b.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCcomparex — miss_marpleCOMPAREX Miss Marple Enterprise Edition before 2.0 allows local users to execute arbitrary code by reading the user name and encrypted password hard-coded in an Inventory Agent configuration file.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCBUGTRAQMISCcomparex — miss_marpleThe Miss Marple Updater Service in COMPAREX Miss Marple Enterprise Edition before 2.0 allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary code with SYSTEM privileges via vectors related to missing update validation.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCBUGTRAQMISCcopay — bitcoin_wallet Copay Bitcoin Wallet version 5.01 to 5.1.0 included. contains a Other/Unknown vulnerability in wallet private key storage that can result in Users’ private key can be compromised. . This attack appear to be exploitable via Affected version run the malicious code at startup . This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 5.2.0 and later .not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCMISCcscape — cscape Cscape, Version 9.80.75.3 SP3 and prior. An improper input validation vulnerability has been identified that may be exploited by processing specially crafted POC files lacking user input validation. This may allow an attacker to read confidential information and remotely execute arbitrary code.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDMISCd-link — 5592_routers An issue was discovered on D-Link DVA-5592 A1_WI_ devices. If the PIN of the page “/ui/cbpc/login” is the default Parental Control PIN (0000), it is possible to bypass the login form by editing the path of the cookie “sid” generated by the page. The attacker will have access to the router control panel with administrator privileges.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCd-link — dcs_wifi_camerasD-Link DCS-825L devices with firmware 1.08 do not employ a suitable mechanism to prevent denial-of-service (DoS) attacks. An attacker can harm the device availability (i.e., live-online video/audio streaming) by using the hping3 tool to perform an IPv4 flood attack. Verified attacks includes SYN flooding, UDP flooding, ICMP flooding, and SYN-ACK flooding.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCd-link — dcs_wifi_camerasD-Link DCS series Wi-Fi cameras expose sensitive information regarding the device configuration. The affected devices include many of DCS series, such as: DCS-936L, DCS-942L, DCS-8000LH, DCS-942LB1, DCS-5222L, DCS-825L, DCS-2630L, DCS-820L, DCS-855L, DCS-2121, DCS-5222LB1, DCS-5020L, and many more. There are many affected firmware versions starting from 1.00 and above. The configuration file can be accessed remotely through: <Camera-IP>/common/info.cgi, with no authentication. The configuration file include the following fields: model, product, brand, version, build, hw_version, nipca version, device name, location, MAC address, IP address, gateway IP address, wireless status, input/output settings, speaker, and sensor settings.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCd-link — dir-140l_and_dir-640l_routersdirary0.js on D-Link DIR-140L, DIR-640L devices allows remote unauthenticated attackers to discover admin credentials.not yet calculatedCVE-FULLDISCd-link — dir-816_devices D-Link DIR-816 A2 1.10 B05 devices allow arbitrary remote code execution without authentication via the newpass parameter. In the /goform/form2userconfig.cgi handler function, a long password may lead to a stack-based buffer overflow and overwrite a return address.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCd-link — dsl-2770l_routers atbox.htm on D-Link DSL-2770L devices allows remote unauthenticated attackers to discover admin credentials.not yet calculatedCVE-FULLDISCd-link — multiple_devices spaces.htm on multiple D-Link devices (DSL, DIR, DWR) allows remote unauthenticated attackers to discover admin credentials.not yet calculatedCVE-FULLDISCd-link — mydlink_babyAn issue was discovered in D-Link ‘myDlink Baby App’ version 2.04.06. Whenever actions are performed from the app (e.g., change camera settings or play lullabies), it communicates directly with the Wi-Fi camera (D-Link 825L firmware 1.08) with the credentials (username and password) in base64 cleartext. An attacker could conduct an MitM attack on the local network and very easily obtain these credentials.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCdomainmod — domainmod DomainMOD version 4.09.03 and above. Also verified in the latest version 4.11.01 contains a Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Segment Name field in the segments page that can result in Arbitrary script can be executed on all users browsers who visit the affected page. This attack appear to be exploitable via Victim must visit the vulnerable page. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in No fix yet.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCdriveragent — driveragent DriverAgent 2.2015.7.14, which includes DrvAgent64.sys 1.0.0.1, allows a user to send an IOCTL (0xF4) with a buffer containing user defined content. The driver’s subroutine will execute a wrmsr instruction with the user’s buffer for partial input.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCeasymon — easymon easymon version 1.4 and earlier contains a Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Endpoint where monitoring is mounted that can result in Reflected XSS that affects Firefox. Can be used to steal cookies, depending on the cookie settings.. This attack appear to be exploitable via The victim must click on a crafted URL that contains the XSS payload. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 1.4.1 and later.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCelastic — elasticsearch_securityElasticsearch Security versions 6.5.0 and 6.5.1 contain an XXE flaw in Machine Learning’s find_file_structure API. If a policy allowing external network access has been added to Elasticsearch’s Java Security Manager then an attacker could send a specially crafted request capable of leaking content of local files on the Elasticsearch node. This could allow a user to access information that they should not have access to.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCCONFIRMelastic — elasticsearch_security Elasticsearch Security versions 6.4.0 to 6.4.2 contain an error in the way request headers are applied to requests when using the Active Directory, LDAP, Native, or File realms. A request may receive headers intended for another request if the same username is being authenticated concurrently; when used with run as, this can result in the request running as the incorrect user. This could allow a user to access information that they should not have access to.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCCONFIRMelixir-plug — plugElixir Plug Plug version All contains a Header Injection vulnerability in Connection that can result in Given a cookie value, Headers can be added. This attack appear to be exploitable via Crafting a value to be sent as a cookie. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in >= 1.3.5 or ~> 1.2.5 or ~> 1.1.9 or ~> 1.0.6.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCempire — cms Empire CMS 7.5 allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary PHP code via the ftemp parameter in an enews=EditMemberForm action because this code is injected into a memberform.$fid.php file.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCenigma2 — enigma2 An issue has been discovered in the OpenWebif plugin through 1.2.4 for Enigma2 based devices. Reading of arbitrary files is possible with /file?action=download&file= followed by a full pathname, and listing of arbitrary directories is possible with /file?action=download&dir= followed by a full pathname. This is related to plugin/controllers/file.py in the e2openplugin-OpenWebif project.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCenlightenment — terminologyTerminology before 1.3.1 allows Remote Code Execution because popmedia is mishandled, as demonstrated by an unsafe “cat README.md” command when e}pn is used. A popmedia control sequence can allow the malicious execution of executable file formats registered in the X desktop share MIME types (/usr/share/applications). The control sequence defers unknown file types to the handle_unknown_media() function, which executes xdg-open against the filename specified in the sequence. The use of xdg-open for all unknown file types allows executable file formats with a registered shared MIME type to be executed. An attacker can achieve remote code execution by introducing an executable file and a plain text file containing the control sequence through a fake software project (e.g., in Git or a tarball). When the control sequence is rendered (such as with cat), the executable file will be run.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCesigate.org — esigateesigate.org esigate version 5.2 and earlier contains a CWE-74: Improper Neutralization of Special Elements in Output Used by a Downstream Component (‘Injection’) vulnerability in ESI directive with user specified XSLT that can result in Remote Code Execution. This attack appear to be exploitable via Use of another weakness in backend application to reflect ESI directives. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 5.3.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCespruino — espruino There is a stack-based buffer over-read in the jsfNameFromString function of jsflash.c in Espruino 2V00, leading to a denial of service or possibly unspecified other impact via a crafted js file.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCevernote — evernote The Markdown component in Evernote (Chinese) before 8.3.2 on macOS allows stored XSS, aka MAC-832.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCexist — exist exist version <= 5.0.0-RC4 contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in XML Parser for REST Server that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, port scanning.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCf5 — big-ipOn BIG-IP AAM 13.0.0 or 12.1.0-12.1.3.7, the dcdb_convert utility used by BIG-IP AAM fails to drop group permissions when executing helper scripts, which could be used to leverage attacks against the BIG-IP system.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMf5 — big-ipOn BIG-IP 14.0.0-14.0.0.2, 13.0.0-13.1.1.1, or 12.1.0-12.1.3.7, when a virtual server using the inflate functionality to process a gzip bomb as a payload, the BIG-IP system will experience a fatal error and may cause the Traffic Management Microkernel (TMM) to produce a core file.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMf5 — big-ipOn BIG-IP 14.0.0-14.0.0.2, 13.0.0-13.1.1.1, or 12.1.0-12.1.3.7, or Enterprise Manager 3.1.1, when authenticated administrative users run commands in the Traffic Management User Interface (TMUI), also referred to as the BIG-IP Configuration utility, restrictions on allowed commands may not be enforced.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMfasterxml — jackson Fasterxml Jackson version Before 2.9.8 contains a CWE-20: Improper Input Validation vulnerability in Jackson-Databind that can result in Causes a denial-of-service (DoS). This attack appear to be exploitable via The victim deserializes malicious input, specifically very large values in the nanoseconds field of a time value. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 2.9.8.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCfatfreecrm — fatfreecrm FatFreeCRM version <=0.14.1, >=0.15.0 <=0.15.1, >=0.16.0 <=0.16.3, >=0.17.0 <=0.17.2, ==0.18.0 contains a Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in commit 6d60bc8ed010c4eda05d6645c64849f415f68d65 that can result in Javascript execution. This attack appear to be exploitable via Content with Javascript payload will be executed on end user browsers when they visit the page. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 0.18.1, 0.17.3, 0.16.4, 0.15.2, 0.14.2.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCMISCfloureon — ip_camera_sp012The Floureon IP Camera SP012 provides a root terminal on a UART serial interface without proper access control. This allows attackers with physical access to execute arbitrary commands with root privileges.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCfreecol — freecol FreeCol version <= nightly- contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in FreeColXMLReader parser that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, port scanning. This attack appear to be exploitable via Freecol file.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCfreerdp — freerdp FreeRDP FreeRDP 2.0.0-rc3 released version before commit 205cdac644d665b5bb1cdf437dc5ca01e3 contains a Other/Unknown vulnerability in channels/drdynvc/client/drdynvc_main.c, drdynvc_process_capability_request that can result in The RDP server can read the client’s memory.. This attack appear to be exploitable via RDPClient must connect the rdp server with echo option. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in after commit 205cdac644d665b5bb1cdf437dc5ca01e3.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCfreshdns — freshdnsFreshDNS version 1.0.3 and prior contains a Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Account data form; Zone editor that can result in Execution of attacker’s JavaScript code in victim’s session. This attack appear to be exploitable via The attacker stores a specially crafted string as their Full Name in their account details. The victim (e.g. the administrator of the FreshDNS instance) opens the User List in the admin interface.. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 1.0.5 and later.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCfreshdns — freshdns FreshDNS version 1.0.3 and earlier contains a Cross ite Request Forgery (CSRF) vulnerability in All (authenticated) API calls in index.php / class.manager.php that can result in Editing domains and zones with victim’s privileges. This attack appear to be exploitable via Victim must open a website containing attacker’s javascript. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 1.0.5 and later.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCfrostwire — frostwire FrostWire version <= frostwire-desktop-6.7.4-build-272 contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in Man in the middle on update that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, port scanning. This attack appear to be exploitable via Man in the middle the call to update the software.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCfuel — cms FUEL CMS 1.4.3 has CSRF via users/create/ to add an administrator account.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCge — mark_vie_distributed_control_system_and_associated_productsGE Mark VIe, EX2100e, EX2100e_Reg, and LS2100e Versions 03.03.28C to 05.02.04C, EX2100e All versions prior to v04.09.00C, EX2100e_Reg All versions prior to v04.09.00C, and LS2100e All versions prior to v04.09.00C The affected versions of the application have a path traversal vulnerability that fails to restrict the ability of an attacker to gain access to restricted information.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDMISCgigabyte — multiple_productsThe GDrv low-level driver in GIGABYTE APP Center v1.05.21 and earlier, AORUS GRAPHICS ENGINE v1.33 and earlier, XTREME GAMING ENGINE v1.25 and earlier, and OC GURU II v2.08 exposes functionality to read and write Machine Specific Registers (MSRs).not yet calculatedCVE-FULLDISCBIDMISCgigabyte — multiple_productsThe GPCIDrv and GDrv low-level drivers in GIGABYTE APP Center v1.05.21 and earlier, AORUS GRAPHICS ENGINE v1.33 and earlier, XTREME GAMING ENGINE v1.25 and earlier, and OC GURU II v2.08 expose functionality to read/write data from/to IO ports. This could be leveraged in a number of ways to ultimately run code with elevated privileges.not yet calculatedCVE-FULLDISCBIDMISCgigabyte — multiple_productsThe GPCIDrv and GDrv low-level drivers in GIGABYTE APP Center v1.05.21 and earlier, AORUS GRAPHICS ENGINE v1.33 and earlier, XTREME GAMING ENGINE v1.25 and earlier, and OC GURU II v2.08 expose functionality to read and write arbitrary physical memory. This could be leveraged by a local attacker to elevate privileges.not yet calculatedCVE-FULLDISCBIDMISCgigabyte — multiple_products The GDrv low-level driver in GIGABYTE APP Center v1.05.21 and earlier, AORUS GRAPHICS ENGINE v1.33 and earlier, XTREME GAMING ENGINE v1.25 and earlier, and OC GURU II v2.08 exposes ring0 memcpy-like functionality that could allow a local attacker to take complete control of the affected system.not yet calculatedCVE-FULLDISCBIDMISCgigaset — maxwell_basic_voip_phonesMissing password verification in the web interface on Gigaset Maxwell Basic VoIP phones with firmware 2.22.7 would allow a remote attacker (in the same network as the device) to change the admin password without authentication (and without knowing the original password).not yet calculatedCVE-MISCgnu — binutilsbinutils version 2.32 and earlier contains a Integer Overflow vulnerability in objdump, bfd_get_dynamic_reloc_upper_bound,bfd_canonicalize_dynamic_reloc that can result in Integer overflow trigger heap overflow. Successful exploitation allows execution of arbitrary code.. This attack appear to be exploitable via Local. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in after commit 3a551c7a1b80fcaeabfd7f18f.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCgnupg — gnupg GnuPG version 2.1..2.11 contains a Cross ite Request Forgery (CSRF) vulnerability in dirmngr that can result in Attacker controlled CSRF, Information Disclosure, DoS. This attack appear to be exploitable via Victim must perform a WKD request, e.g. enter an email address in the composer window of Thunderbird/Enigmail. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in after commit 4a4bb874fbd26264c43bb32b1099f060.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCgogs — gogs In pkg/tool/path.go in Gogs before 0.11.82.1218, a directory traversal in the file-upload functionality can allow an attacker to create a file under data/sessions on the server, a similar issue to CVE-.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCgolang — golangThe crypto/x509 package of Go before 1.10.6 and 1.11.x before 1.11.3 does not limit the amount of work performed for each chain verification, which might allow attackers to craft pathological inputs leading to a CPU denial of service. Go TLS servers accepting client certificates and TLS clients are affected.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDCONFIRMMISCGENTOOgolang — golangIn Go before 1.10.6 and 1.11.x before 1.11.3, the “go get” command is vulnerable to directory traversal when executed with the import path of a malicious Go package which contains curly braces (both ‘{‘ and ‘}’ characters). Specifically, it is only vulnerable in GOPATH mode, but not in module mode (the distinction is documented at https://golang.org/cmd/go/#hdr-Module_aware_go_get). The attacker can cause an arbitrary filesystem write, which can lead to code execution.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDCONFIRMMISCGENTOOgolang — golangIn Go before 1.10.6 and 1.11.x before 1.11.3, the “go get” command is vulnerable to remote code execution when executed with the -u flag and the import path of a malicious Go package, or a package that imports it directly or indirectly. Specifically, it is only vulnerable in GOPATH mode, but not in module mode (the distinction is documented at https://golang.org/cmd/go/#hdr-Module_aware_go_get). Using custom domains, it’s possible to arrange things so that a Git repository is cloned to a folder named “.git” by using a vanity import path that ends with “/.git”. If the Git repository root contains a “HEAD” file, a “config” file, an “objects” directory, a “refs” directory, with some work to ensure the proper ordering of operations, “go get -u” can be tricked into considering the parent directory as a repository root, and running Git commands on it. That will use the “config” file in the original Git repository root for its configuration, and if that config file contains malicious commands, they will execute on the system running “go get -u”.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDCONFIRMMISCGENTOOgoogle — android In all android releases(Android for MSM, Firefox OS for MSM, QRD Android) from CAF using the linux kernel, Un-trusted pointer de-reference issue by accessing a variable which is already freed.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMgoogle — android In all android releases(Android for MSM, Firefox OS for MSM, QRD Android) from CAF using the linux kernel, When allocating heap using user supplied size, Possible heap overflow vulnerability due to integer overflow in roundup to native pointer.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMgoogle — android In all android releases(Android for MSM, Firefox OS for MSM, QRD Android) from CAF using the linux kernel, Anyone can execute proptrigger.sh which will lead to change in properties.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMgoogle — android In all android releases(Android for MSM, Firefox OS for MSM, QRD Android) from CAF using the linux kernel, A use after free condition and an out-of-bounds access can occur in the DIAG driver.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMgoogle — android In all android releases(Android for MSM, Firefox OS for MSM, QRD Android) from CAF using the linux kernel, Error in kernel observed while accessing freed mask pointers after reallocating memory for mask table.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMgoogle — android In all android releases(Android for MSM, Firefox OS for MSM, QRD Android) from CAF using the linux kernel, A use after free condition can occur in the SPS driver which can lead to error in kernel.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDCONFIRMgoogle — android In all android releases(Android for MSM, Firefox OS for MSM, QRD Android) from CAF using the linux kernel, Exposing the hashed content in /etc/passwd may lead to security issue.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMgoogle — android In all android releases(Android for MSM, Firefox OS for MSM, QRD Android) from CAF using the linux kernel, Buffer overread may occur due to non-null terminated strings while processing vsprintf in camera jpeg driver.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDCONFIRMgoogle — android In all android releases(Android for MSM, Firefox OS for MSM, QRD Android) from CAF using the linux kernel, Possibility of accessing out of bound vector index When updating some GNSS configurations.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDCONFIRMgoogle — android In all android releases(Android for MSM, Firefox OS for MSM, QRD Android) from CAF using the linux kernel, if there is an unlikely memory alloc failure for the secure pool in boot, it can result in wrong pointer access causing kernel panic.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMgoogle — android In all android releases(Android for MSM, Firefox OS for MSM, QRD Android) from CAF using the linux kernel, Possible buffer overflow in TX and RX FIFOs of microcontroller in camera subsystem used to exchange commands and messages between Micro FW and CPP driver.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMgoogle — android In all android releases(Android for MSM, Firefox OS for MSM, QRD Android) from CAF using the linux kernel, There is no synchronization between msm_vb2 buffer operations which can lead to use after free.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMgoogle — gvisor Google gVisor before reuses a pagetable in a different level with the paging-structure cache intact, which allows attackers to cause a denial of service (“physical address not valid” panic) via a crafted application.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCgrafana — grafana Grafana version confirmed for 5.2.4 and 5.3.0 contains a Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Influxdb and Graphite query editor that can result in Running arbitrary js code in victims browser.. This attack appear to be exploitable via Authenticated user must click on the input field where the payload was previously inserted..not yet calculatedCVE-MISCgraphicsmagick — graphicsmagickIn GraphicsMagick 1.3.31, the ReadDIBImage function of coders/dib.c has a vulnerability allowing a crash and denial of service via a dib file that is crafted to appear with direct pixel values and also colormapping (which is not available beyond 8-bits/sample), and therefore lacks indexes initialization.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCBIDMISCgraphicsmagick — graphicsmagickIn GraphicsMagick 1.4 snapshot- Q8 on 32-bit platforms, there is a heap-based buffer over-read in the ReadBMPImage function of bmp.c, which allows attackers to cause a denial of service via a crafted bmp image file. This only affects GraphicsMagick installations with customized BMP limits.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCBIDMISCgraphicsmagick — graphicsmagickIn GraphicsMagick 1.4 snapshot- Q8, there is a heap-based buffer overflow in the WriteTGAImage function of tga.c, which allows attackers to cause a denial of service via a crafted image file, because the number of rows or columns can exceed the pixel-dimension restrictions of the TGA specification.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCBIDMISChancom — hancom_office Hancom Office .0.0.8214 and earlier, Hancom Office NEO 9.6.1.10472 and earlier, Hancom Office .1.1.4540 and earlier, Hancom Office .5.8.1724 and earlier versions have a heap overflow vulnerability when handling Compound File in document. This result in a program crash or denial of service conditions.not yet calculatedCVE-MISChoteldruid — hoteldruid HotelDruid HotelDruid 2.3.0 version 2.3.0 and earlier contains a SQL Injection vulnerability in “id_utente_mod” parameter in gestione_utenti.php file that can result in An attacker can dump all the database records of backend webserver. This attack appear to be exploitable via the attack can be done by anyone via specially crafted sql query passed to the “id_utente_mod=1” parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-EXPLOIT-DBibm — api_connect IBM API Connect 5.0.0.0 and 5.0.8.4 is affected by a NoSQL Injection in MongoDB connector for the LoopBack framework. IBM X-Force ID: .not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMXFibm — api_connect IBM API Connect 5.0.0.0 through 5.0.8.4 allows a user with limited ‘API Administrator level access to give themselves full ‘Administrator’ level access through the members functionality. IBM X-Force ID: .not yet calculatedCVE-XFCONFIRMibm — business_automation_workflowIBM Business Automation Workflow 18.0.0.0 and 18.0.0.1 is vulnerable to cross-site scripting. This vulnerability allows users to embed arbitrary JavaScript code in the Web UI thus altering the intended functionality potentially leading to credentials disclosure within a trusted session. IBM X-Force ID: .not yet calculatedCVE-BIDXFCONFIRMibm — datapower_gatewaysIBM DataPower Gateways 7.1, 7.2, 7.5, 7.5.1, 7.5.2, 7.6, and 7.7 and IBM MQ Appliance are vulnerable to a denial of service, caused by the improper handling of full file system. A local attacker could exploit this vulnerability to cause a denial of service. IBM X-Force ID: .not yet calculatedCVE-XFCONFIRMibm — datapower_gatewaysIBM DataPower Gateways 7.5, 7.5.1, 7.5.2, and 7.6 is vulnerable to cross-site request forgery which could allow an attacker to execute malicious and unauthorized actions transmitted from a user that the website trusts. IBM X-Force ID: .not yet calculatedCVE-XFCONFIRMibm — db2 IBM DB2 for Linux, UNIX and Windows 11.1 (includes DB2 Connect Server) contains a denial of service vulnerability. A remote, authenticated DB2 user could exploit this vulnerability by issuing a specially-crafted SELECT statement with TRUNCATE function. IBM X-Force ID: .not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMBIDXFibm — domino IBM Domino 9.0 and 9.0.1 could allow an attacker to execute commands on the system by triggering a buffer overflow in the parsing of command line arguments passed to nsd.exe. IBM X-force ID: .not yet calculatedCVE-XFCONFIRMibm — event_streams IBM Event Streams 2018.3.0 could allow a remote attacker to submit an API request with a fake Host request header. An attacker, who has already gained authorised access via the CLI, could exploit this vulnerability to spoof the request header. IBM X-Force ID: .not yet calculatedCVE-XFCONFIRMibm — loopback IBM LoopBack (IBM API Connect 2018.1, 2018.4.1, 5.0.8.0, and 5.0.8.4) could allow an attacker to bypass authentication if the AccessToken Model is exposed over a REST API, it is then possible for anyone to create an AccessToken for any User provided they know the userId and can hence get access to the other userÃ¢Â€Â™s data / access to their privileges (if the user happens to be an Admin for example). IBM X-Force ID: .not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMXFibm — security_guardiumIBM Security Guardium 10.0 and 10.5 is vulnerable to cross-site scripting. This vulnerability allows users to embed arbitrary JavaScript code in the Web UI thus altering the intended functionality potentially leading to credentials disclosure within a trusted session. IBM X-Force ID: .not yet calculatedCVE-BIDXFCONFIRMibm — security_guardiumIBM Security Guardium 10 and 10.5 is vulnerable to cross-site scripting. This vulnerability allows users to embed arbitrary JavaScript code in the Web UI thus altering the intended functionality potentially leading to credentials disclosure within a trusted session. IBM X-Force ID: .not yet calculatedCVE-BIDXFCONFIRMibm — security_guardiumIBM Security Guardium 10.0 and 10.5 stores sensitive information in URL parameters. This may lead to information disclosure if unauthorized parties have access to the URLs via server logs, referrer header or browser history. IBM X-Force ID: . IBM X-Force ID: .not yet calculatedCVE-BIDXFCONFIRMibm — security_guardiumIBM Security Guardium 10.0, 10.0.1, 10.1, 10.1.2, 10.1.3, 10.1.4, and 10.5 does not validate, or incorrectly validates, a certificate. This weakness might allow an attacker to spoof a trusted entity by using a man-in-the-middle (MITM) techniques. IBM X-Force ID: .not yet calculatedCVE-BIDXFCONFIRMibm — security_guardiumIBM Security Guardium 10.0, 10.0.1, 10.1, 10.1.2, 10.1.3, 10.1.4, and 10.5 Database Activity Monitor does not require that users should have strong passwords by default, which makes it easier for attackers to compromise user accounts. IBM X-Force ID: .not yet calculatedCVE-BIDXFCONFIRMicinga — icinga_webIcinga Web 2 before 2.6.2 allows parameters that break navigation dashlets, as demonstrated by a single ‘$’ character as the Name of a Navigation item.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCicinga — icinga_webIcinga Web 2 before 2.6.2 has XSS via the /icingaweb2/navigation/add icon parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCicinga — icinga_webIcinga Web 2 has XSS via the /icingaweb2/monitoring/list/services dir parameter, the /icingaweb2/user/list query string, the /icingaweb2/monitoring/timeline query string, or the /icingaweb2/setup query string.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCicinga — icinga_webIcinga Web 2 before 2.6.2 allows injection of PHP ini-file directives via vectors involving environment variables as the channel to send information to the attacker, such as a name=${PATH}_${APACHE_RUN_DIR}_${APACHE_RUN_USER} parameter to /icingaweb2/navigation/add or /icingaweb2/dashboard/new-dashlet.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCicinga — icinga_web Icinga Web 2 before 2.6.2 has CSRF via /icingaweb2/config/moduledisable?name=monitoring to disable the monitoring module, or via /icingaweb2/config/moduleenable?name=setup to enable the setup module.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCigraph — igraph The igraph_i_strdiff function in igraph_trie.c in igraph through 0.7.1 has an NULL pointer dereference that allows attackers to cause a denial of service (application crash) via a crafted object.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “Variables.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName and GroupId parameters.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “Users.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “/VPortal/mgtconsole/SecurityPolicies.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “EditCurrentPresentSpace.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName, GroupId, and ParentId parameters.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “UserProperties.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “SubPagePackages.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName and GroupId parameters.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “PresentSpace.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName and GroupId parameters.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “GroupRessourceAdmin.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “EditCurrentPresentSpace.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName, GroupId, and ParentId parameters.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “EditCurrentUser.jsp” has reflected XSS via the GroupId and ConnPoolName parameters.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “/VPortal/mgtconsole/SharedCriteria.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName or GroupId parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “/VPortal/mgtconsole/categorytree/ChooseCategory.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “/VPortal/mgtconsole/GroupCopy.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName, GroupId, or type parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “/VPortal/mgtconsole/GroupMove.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName, GroupId, or type parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “PresentSpace.jsp” has reflected XSS via the GroupId and ConnPoolName parameters.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “/VPortal/mgtconsole/SubFolderPackages.jsp” has reflected XSS via the GroupId parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “/VPortal/mgtconsole/Subscribers.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName or GroupId parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “/VPortal/mgtconsole/Subscriptions.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName or GroupId parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “/VPortal/mgtconsole/UserPopupAddNewProp.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “/VPortal/mgtconsole/AdminAuthorisationFrame.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName or GroupId parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “/VPortal/mgtconsole/Rights.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “/VPortal/mgtconsole/Roles.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “/VPortal/mgtconsole/Import.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportalCross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “EditCurrentPool.jsp” has reflected XSS via the PropName parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportal Cross Site Scripting exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). The page “/VPortal/mgtconsole/Contacts.jsp” has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCinfovista — vistaportal XSS exists in InfoVista VistaPortal SE Version 5.1 (build 51029). VPortal/mgtconsole/RolePermissions.jsp has reflected XSS via the ConnPoolName parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCintegria — ims Ártica Soluciones Tecnológicas Integria IMS version 5.0 MR56 Package 58, likely earlier versions contains a CWE-640: Weak Password Recovery Mechanism for Forgotten Password vulnerability in Password recovery process, line 45 of general/password_recovery.php that can result in IntegriaIMS web app user accounts can be taken over. This attack appear to be exploitable via Network access to IntegriaIMS web interface . This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in fixed in versions released after commit f2ff0baacecbc86a9c4d3bb75047.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCjco.ir — karma SQL injection vulnerability in the “ContentPlaceHolder1_uxTitle” component in ArchiveNews.aspx in jco.ir KARMA 6.0.0 allows a remote attacker to execute arbitrary SQL commands via the “id” parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCjenzabar — jenzabar Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Jenzabar v8.2.1 through 9.2.0 allows remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML via the query parameter (aka the Search Field).not yet calculatedCVE-MISCjuniper — secure_access_ssl_vpn_productsCertain Secure Access SA Series SSL VPN products (originally developed by Juniper Networks but now sold and supported by Pulse Secure, LLC) allow privilege escalation, as demonstrated by Secure Access SSL VPN SA-.1R5 (build .2 Release (build 7631). This occurs because appropriate controls are not performed. Specifically, it is possible for a readonly user to change the administrator user password by making a local copy of the /dana-admin/user/update.cgi page, changing the “user” value, and saving the changes.not yet calculatedCVE-FULLDISCk9mail — k9mail K9Mail version <= v5.600 contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in WebDAV response parser that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, port scanning. This attack appear to be exploitable via malicious WebDAV server or intercept the reponse of a valid WebDAV server.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCkeepassdx — keepassdx KeePassDX version <= 2.5.0.0beta17 contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in kdbx file parser that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, port scanning.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCkibana — kibanaKibana versions before 6.4.3 and 5.6.13 contain an arbitrary file inclusion flaw in the Console plugin. An attacker with access to the Kibana Console API could send a request that will attempt to execute javascript code. This could possibly lead to an attacker executing arbitrary commands with permissions of the Kibana process on the host system.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCCONFIRMkibana — kibana Kibana versions 4.0 to 4.6, 5.0 to 5.6.12, and 6.0 to 6.4.2 contain an error in the way authorization credentials are used when generating PDF reports. If a report requests external resources plaintext credentials are included in the HTTP request that could be recovered by an external resource provider.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCCONFIRMkirby — kirby panel/login in Kirby v2.5.12 allows Host header injection via the “forget password” feature.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCkmplayer — kmplayer KMPlayer 4.2.2.15 and earlier have a Heap Based Buffer Overflow Vulnerability. It could be exploited with a crafted FLV format file. The problem is that more frame data is copied to heap memory than the size specified in the frame header. This results in a memory corruption and remote code execution.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCknc — knc The read_packet function in knc (Kerberised NetCat) before 1.11-1 is vulnerable to denial of service (memory exhaustion) that can be exploited remotely without authentication, possibly affecting another services running on the targeted host.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCCONFIRMMISClh-ehr — lh-ehr LH-EHR version REL-2_0_0 contains a Arbitrary File Upload vulnerability in Profile picture upload that can result in Remote Code Execution. This attack appear to be exploitable via Uploading a PHP file with image MIME type.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISClibarchive — libarchivelibarchive version commit ecb330b3a952fb7bfa7bffb7bbd onwards (release v3.3.0 onwards) contains a CWE-476: NULL Pointer Dereference vulnerability in ACL parser – libarchive/archive_acl.c, archive_acl_from_text_l() that can result in Crash/DoS. This attack appear to be exploitable via the victim must open a specially crafted archive file.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISClibarchive — libarchivelibarchive version commit dbf3237dd6cc onwards (release v3.1.0 onwards) contains a CWE-416: Use After Free vulnerability in RAR decoder – libarchive/archive_read_support_format_rar.c that can result in Crash/DoS – it is unknown if RCE is possible. This attack appear to be exploitable via the victim must open a specially crafted RAR archive.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCMLISTlibarchive — libarchivelibarchive version commit c0cf7c70e862da16b52826a7 onwards (release v3.2.0 onwards) contains a CWE-20: Improper Input Validation vulnerability in WARC parser – libarchive/archive_read_support_format_warc.c, _warc_read() that can result in DoS – quasi-infinite run time and disk usage from tiny file. This attack appear to be exploitable via the victim must open a specially crafted WARC file.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISClibarchive — libarchive libarchive version commit dbf3237dd6cc onwards (release v3.1.0 onwards) contains a CWE-415: Double Free vulnerability in RAR decoder – libarchive/archive_read_support_format_rar.c, parse_codes(), realloc(rar->lzss.window, new_size) with new_size = 0 that can result in Crash/DoS. This attack appear to be exploitable via the victim must open a specially crafted RAR archive.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCMLISTlibexcel — libexcel wbook_addworksheet in workbook.c in libexcel.a in libexcel 0.01 allows attackers to cause a denial of service (SEGV) via a long name. NOTE: this is not a Microsoft product.not yet calculatedCVE-MISClibexcel — libexcel wbook_addworksheet in workbook.c in libexcel.a in libexcel 0.01 allows attackers to cause a denial of service (SEGV) via a long second argument. NOTE: this is not a Microsoft product.not yet calculatedCVE-MISClibjpeg-turbo — libjpeg-turbo The tjLoadImage function in libjpeg-turbo 2.0.1 has an integer overflow with a resultant heap-based buffer overflow via a BMP image because multiplication of pitch and height is mishandled, as demonstrated by tjbench.not yet calculatedCVE-MISClibpff — libpff libpff_item_tree_create_node in libpff_item_tree.c in libpff before experimental- allows attackers to cause a denial of service (infinite recursion) via a crafted file, related to libfdata_tree_get_node_value in libfdata_tree.c.not yet calculatedCVE-MISClibraw — librawLibRaw::copy_bayer in libraw_cxx.cpp in LibRaw 0.19.1 has a NULL pointer dereference.not yet calculatedCVE-MISClibraw — librawLibRaw::raw2image() in libraw_cxx.cpp has a heap-based buffer overflow.not yet calculatedCVE-MISClibraw — libraw There is a stack-based buffer overflow in the parse_makernote function of dcraw_common.cpp in LibRaw 0.19.1. Crafted input will lead to a denial of service or possibly unspecified other impact.not yet calculatedCVE-MISClibraw — libraw LibRaw::raw2image in libraw_cxx.cpp in LibRaw 0.19.1 has a NULL pointer dereference.not yet calculatedCVE-MISClibsass — libsass In LibSass 3.5.5, a NULL Pointer Dereference in the function Sass::Eval::operator()(Sass::Supports_Operator*) in eval.cpp may cause a Denial of Service (application crash) via a crafted sass input file.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDMISClibvnc — libvncLibVNC before commit 4a21bbd097ef7c44bb000c3bd0907f96a10e4ce7 contains null pointer dereference in VNC client code that can result DoS.not yet calculatedCVE-MISClibvnc — libvncLibVNC before commit 7b1ef0ffc4815cab9a96cbdc89dc4d contains heap out-of-bound write vulnerability inside structure in VNC client code that can result remote code executionnot yet calculatedCVE-MISClibvnc — libvncLibVNC before commit ed00b4a2c4bef90683d0fd88ce495de contains heap out-of-bound write vulnerability in server code of file transfer extension that can result remote code executionnot yet calculatedCVE-MISClibvnc — libvncLibVNC before 8b06f835eb0fffc7297ade858 contains CWE-665: Improper Initialization vulnerability in VNC Repeater client code that allows attacker to read stack memory and can be abuse for information disclosure. Combined with another vulnerability, it can be used to leak stack memory layout and in bypassing ASLRnot yet calculatedCVE-MISClibvnc — libvncLibVNC before 2f5b2ad1c6c99b1ac6482c95844a84d66bb52838 contains multiple weaknesses CWE-665: Improper Initialization vulnerability in VNC client code that allows attacker to read stack memory and can be abuse for information disclosure. Combined with another vulnerability, it can be used to leak stack memory layout and in bypassing ASLRnot yet calculatedCVE-MISClibvnc — libvncLibVNC before commit ceb8bb635d0fdb4dbbb0d0541f38ed19c contains a CWE-835: Infinite loop vulnerability in VNC client code. Vulnerability allows attacker to consume excessive amount of resources like CPU and RAMnot yet calculatedCVE-MISClibvnc — libvnc LibVNC before commit a83439b9fbe0f03c48eb94ed05729cb016f8b72f contains multiple heap out-of-bound write vulnerabilities in VNC client code that can result remote code executionnot yet calculatedCVE-MISClibvnc — libvnc LibVNC before commit ca2a5ac02fbbadd0a21fabba779c1ea69173d10b contains heap use-after-free vulnerability in server code of file transfer extension that can result remote code execution.not yet calculatedCVE-MISClibvnc — libvnc LibVNC before commit 73cb96fec028a576a5a24417b57723b55854ad7b contains heap use-after-free vulnerability in server code of file transfer extension that can result remote code executionnot yet calculatedCVE-MISClimesurvey — limesurvey LimeSurvey contains an XSS vulnerability while uploading a ZIP file, resulting in JavaScript code execution against LimeSurvey admins.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCCONFIRMlinode — subsonicSubsonic V6.1.5 allows internetRadioSettings.view streamUrl CSRF, with resultant SSRF.not yet calculatedCVE-MISClinux — linux_kernelAn issue was discovered in the Linux kernel before 4.19.9. The USB subsystem mishandles size checks during the reading of an extra descriptor, related to __usb_get_extra_descriptor in drivers/usb/core/usb.c.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISClinux — linux_kernelA flaw was found in the Linux kernel’s NFS41+ subsystem. NFS41+ shares mounted in different network namespaces at the same time can make bc_svc_process() use wrong back-channel IDs and cause a use-after-free vulnerability. Thus a malicious container user can cause a host kernel memory corruption and a system panic. Due to the nature of the flaw, privilege escalation cannot be fully ruled out.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDCONFIRMCONFIRMCONFIRMlinux — linux An issue was discovered in the Keybase command-line client before 2.8. for Linux. An untrusted search path vulnerability in the keybase-redirector application allows a local, unprivileged user on Linux to gain root privileges via a Trojan horse binary.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCCONFIRMlog-user-session — log-user-session log-user-session version 0.7 and earlier contains a Directory Traversal vulnerability in Main SUID-binary /usr/local/bin/log-user-session that can result in User to root privilege escalation. This attack appear to be exploitable via Malicious unprivileged user executes the vulnerable binary/(remote) environment variable manipulation similar shell-shock also possible.not yet calculatedCVE-MISClogitech — harmony_hubLogitech Harmony Hub before version 4.15.206 contained two hard-coded accounts in the XMPP server that gave remote users access to the local API.not yet calculatedCVE-MISClogitech — harmony_hubThe Logitech Harmony Hub before version 4.15.206 is vulnerable to application level command injection via crafted HTTP request. An unauthenticated remote attacker can leverage this vulnerability to execute application defined commands (e.g. harmony.system?systeminfo).not yet calculatedCVE-MISClogitech — harmony_hubThe XMPP server in Logitech Harmony Hub before version 4.15.206 is vulnerable to authentication bypass via a crafted XMPP request. Remote attackers can use this vulnerability to gain access to the local API.not yet calculatedCVE-MISClogitech — harmony_hubThe Logitech Harmony Hub before version 4.15.206 is vulnerable to OS command injection via the time update request. A remote server or man in the middle can inject OS commands with a properly formatted response.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCluigi — luigi Luigi version prior to version 2.8.0; after commit 53b52ea8acc016d33945d9d6a7a6aaeb; after GitHub PR spotify/luigi/pull/1870 contains a Cross ite Request Forgery (CSRF) vulnerability in API endpoint: /api/<method> that can result in Task metadata such as task name, id, parameter, etc. will be leaked to unauthorized users. This attack appear to be exploitable via The victim must visit a specially crafted webpage from the network where their Luigi server is accessible.. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 2.8.0 and later.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCmcafee — application_and_change_controlA whitelist bypass vulnerability in McAfee Application Control / Change Control 7.0.1 and before allows a remote or local user to execute blacklisted files through an ASP.NET form.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMmedtronic — carelink_programmer_and_encore_programmerMedtronic CareLink 2090 Programmer CareLink 9790 Programmer 29901 Encore Programmer, all versions, The affected products do not encrypt or do not sufficiently encrypt the following sensitive information while at rest PII and PHI.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDMISCmegamek — megamek MegaMek version < v0.45.1 contains a Other/Unknown vulnerability in Object Stream Connection that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, remote code execution.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCmicromathematics — micromathematicsMicroMathematics version before commit 5c05ac8 contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in SMathStudio files that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, port scanning. This attack appear to be exploitable via Specially crafted SMathStudio files. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in after commit 5c05ac8.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCmicrosoft — internet_explorer A remote code execution vulnerability exists in the way that the scripting engine handles objects in memory in Internet Explorer, aka “Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability.” This affects Internet Explorer 9, Internet Explorer 11, Internet Explorer 10. This CVE ID is unique from CVE-.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDCONFIRMmicroweber — microweber Microweber version <= 1.0.7 contains a Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Admin login form template that can result in Execution of JavaScript code.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCmicroworld_technologies — escaneScan Agent Application (MWAGENT.EXE) 4.0.2.98 in MicroWorld Technologies eScan 14.0 allows remote or local attackers to execute arbitrary commands by sending a carefully crafted payload to TCP port 2222.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMnagios — nagios_coreNagios Core 4.4.2 has XSS via the alert summary reports of plugin results, as demonstrated by a SCRIPT element delivered by a modified check_load plugin to NRPE.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCnasm — nasm nasm version 2.14.01rc5, 2.15 contains a Buffer Overflow vulnerability in asm/stdscan.c:130 that can result in Stack-overflow caused by triggering endless macro generation, crash the program. This attack appear to be exploitable via a crafted nasm input file.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCnetatalk — netatalk Netatalk before 3.1.12 is vulnerable to an out of bounds write in dsi_opensess.c. This is due to lack of bounds checking on attacker controlled data. A remote unauthenticated attacker can leverage this vulnerability to achieve arbitrary code execution.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMMISCMISCDEBIANEXPLOIT-DBMISCopenkmip — pykmip OpenKMIP PyKMIP version All versions before 0.8.0 contains a CWE 399: Resource Management Errors (similar issue to CVE-) vulnerability in PyKMIP server that can result in DOS: the server can be made unavailable by one or more clients opening all of the available sockets. This attack appear to be exploitable via A client or clients open sockets with the server and then never close them. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 0.8.0.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCphkp — phkp PHKP version including commit 88fd9cfdf14ea4b6ac3e3967feea7bcaabb6f03b contains a Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command (‘Command Injection’) vulnerability in function pgp_exec() phkp.php:98 that can result in It is possible to manipulate gpg-keys or execute commands remotely. This attack appear to be exploitable via HKP-Api: /pks/lookup?search.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCphotorange — photo_vaultPhotoRange Photo Vault 1.2 appends the password to the URI for authorization, which makes it easier for remote attackers to bypass intended GET restrictions via a brute-force approach, as demonstrated by “GET /login.html__passwd1” and “GET /login.html__passwd2” and so on.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCphp_markdown — php_markdown PHP Markdown version 1.2.0 and earlier contains a Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in The parser allows a malicious crafted script to be executed that can result in Steal user data with a crafted script. This attack appear to be exploitable via User must open a crafted MD formatted file.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCphp_server_monitor — php_server_monitor PHP Server Monitor before 3.3.2 has CSRF, as demonstrated by a Delete action.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMMISCphpipam — phpipamPHPipam version 1.3.2 and earlier contains a CWE-79 vulnerability in /app/admin/users/print-user.php that can result in Execute code in the victims browser. This attack appear to be exploitable via Attacker change theme parameter in user settings. Admin(Victim) views user in admin-panel and gets exploited.. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 1.4.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCphpipam — phpipam phpipam version 1.3.2 and earlier contains a Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in The value of the phpipamredirect cookie is copied into an HTML tag on the login page encapsulated in single quotes. Editing the value of the cookie to r5zkh’><script>alert(1)</script>quqtl exploits an XSS vulnerability. that can result in Arbitrary code executes in victims browser.. This attack appear to be exploitable via Needs to be chained with another exploit that allows an attacker to set or modify a cookie for the phpIPAM instance’s domain..not yet calculatedCVE-MISCphpipam — phpipam phpIPAM version 1.3.2 contains a CWE-89 vulnerability in /app/admin/nat/item-add-submit.php that can result in SQL Injection.. This attack appear to be exploitable via Rough user, exploiting the vulnerability to access information he/she does not have access to.. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 1.4.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCpivotal — concourse_releasePivotal Concourse Release, versions 4.x prior to 4.2.2, login flow allows redirects to untrusted websites. A remote unauthenticated attacker could convince a user to click on a link using the oAuth redirect link with an untrusted website and gain access to that user’s access token in Concourse.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMpivotal — spring_securitySpring Security versions 5.1.x prior to 5.1.2 contain an authorization bypass vulnerability during JWT issuer validation. In order to be impacted, the same private key for an honest issuer and a malicious user must be used when signing JWTs. In that case, a malicious user could fashion signed JWTs with the malicious issuer URL that may be granted for the honest issuer.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMprinteron — printeron PrinterOn Enterprise 4.1.4 allows Arbitrary File Deletion.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCEXPLOIT-DBprocessing_foundation — processing Processing Foundation Processing version 3.4 and earlier contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in loadXML() function that can result in An attacker can read arbitrary files and exfiltrate their contents via HTTP requests. This attack appear to be exploitable via The victim must use Processing to parse a crafted XML document.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCpspp — pspp An issue was discovered in PSPP 1.2.0. There is a heap-based buffer overflow at the function read_bytes_internal in utilities/pspp-dump-sav.c, which allows attackers to cause a denial of service (application crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCptc — thingworx_platformPTC ThingWorx Platform through 8.3.0 is vulnerable to a directory traversal attack on ZIP files via a POST request.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMpulse_secure — virtual_traffic_managerA stored cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in the web administration user interface of Pulse Secure Virtual Traffic Manager may allow a remote authenticated attacker to inject web script or HTML via a crafted website and steal sensitive data and credentials. Affected releases are Pulse Secure Virtual Traffic Manager 9.9 versions prior to 9.9r2 and 10.4r1.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCpulse_secure — virtual_traffic_managerPulse Secure Virtual Traffic Manager 9.9 versions prior to 9.9r2 and 10.4r1 allow a remote authenticated user to obtain sensitive historical activity information by leveraging incorrect permission validation.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCpylearn2 — pylearn2 The yaml_parse.load method in Pylearn2 allows code injection.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCpython — python There is a vulnerability in load() method in definitions/parser.py in the Danijar Hafner definitions package for Python. It can execute arbitrary python commands resulting in command execution.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCqemu — qemuhw/rdma/vmw/pvrdma_cmd.c in QEMU allows create_cq and create_qp memory leaks because errors are mishandled.not yet calculatedCVE-MLISTMLISTqemu — qemuhw/rdma/vmw/pvrdma_cmd.c in QEMU allows attackers to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference or excessive memory allocation) in create_cq_ring or create_qp_rings.not yet calculatedCVE-MLISTMLISTqemu — qemuhw/rdma/rdma_backend.c in QEMU allows guest OS users to trigger out-of-bounds access via a PvrdmaSqWqe ring element with a large num_sge value.not yet calculatedCVE-MLISTMLISTqemu — qemu hw/rdma/vmw/pvrdma_main.c in QEMU does not implement a read operation (such as uar_read by analogy to uar_write), which allows attackers to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference).not yet calculatedCVE-MLISTBIDMLISTqemu — qemu QEMU can have an infinite loop in hw/rdma/vmw/pvrdma_dev_ring.c because return values are not checked (and -1 is mishandled).not yet calculatedCVE-MLISTMLISTqemu — qemu pvrdma_realize in hw/rdma/vmw/pvrdma_main.c in QEMU has a Memory leak after an initialisation error.not yet calculatedCVE-MLISTBIDMLISTrdf4j — rdf4j RDF4J 2.4.2 allows Directory Traversal via ../ in an entry in a ZIP archive.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCrendertron — rendertronRendertron 1.0.0 allows for alternative protocols such as ‘file://’ introducing a Local File Inclusion (LFI) bug where arbitrary files can be read by a remote attacker.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCrendertron — rendertronInstalled packages are exposed by node_modules in Rendertron 1.0.0, allowing remote attackers to read absolute paths on the server by examining the “_where” attribute of package.json files.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCrendertron — rendertronRendertron 1.0.0 includes an _ah/stop route to shutdown the Chrome instance responsible for serving render requests to all users. Visiting this route with a GET request allows any unauthorized remote attacker to disable the core service of the application.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCrendertron — rendertron Error reporting within Rendertron 1.0.0 allows reflected Cross Site Scripting (XSS) from invalid URLs.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCrunelite — runelite runelite version <= runelite-parent-1.4.23 contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in Man in the middle runscape services call that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, port scanning.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCs3_browser — s3_browser S3 Browser before 8.1.5 contains an XML external entity (XXE) vulnerability, allowing remote attackers to read arbitrary files and obtain NTLMv2 hash values by tricking a user into connecting to a malicious server via the S3 protocol.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCsamsung — samsung_galaxy_s6Buffer overflow in dhd_bus_flow_ring_flush_response in drivers/net/wireless/bcmdhd4358/dhd_pcie.c in the bcmdhd4358 Wi-Fi driver on the Samsung Galaxy S6 allow an attacker (who has obtained code execution on the Wi-Fi chip) to cause the device driver to perform invalid memory accesses. The Samsung ID is SVE-.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCsamsung — samsung_galaxy_s6A NULL pointer dereference in dhd_prot_txdata_write_flush in drivers/net/wireless/bcmdhd4358/dhd_msgbuf.c in the bcmdhd4358 Wi-Fi driver on the Samsung Galaxy S6 SM-G920F G920FXXU5EQH7 allows an attacker (who has obtained code execution on the Wi-Fi chip) to cause the device to reboot. The Samsung ID is SVE-.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCsamsung — samsung_galaxy_s6Buffer overflow in dhd_bus_flow_ring_create_response in drivers/net/wireless/bcmdhd4358/dhd_pcie.c in the bcmdhd4358 Wi-Fi driver on the Samsung Galaxy S6 SM-G920F G920FXXU5EQH7 allow an attacker (who has obtained code execution on the Wi-Fi) chip to cause the device driver to perform invalid memory accesses. The Samsung ID is SVE-.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCsamsung — samsung_galaxy_s6Out-of-bounds array access in dhd_rx_frame in drivers/net/wireless/bcmdhd4358/dhd_linux.c in the bcmdhd4358 Wi-Fi driver on the Samsung Galaxy S6 SM-G920F G920FXXU5EQH7 allows an attacker (who has obtained code execution on the Wi-Fi chip) to cause invalid accesses to operating system memory due to improper validation of the network interface index provided by the Wi-Fi chip’s firmware.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCsamsung — samsung_galaxy_s6Buffer overflow in dhd_bus_flow_ring_delete_response in drivers/net/wireless/bcmdhd4358/dhd_pcie.c in the bcmdhd4358 Wi-Fi driver on the Samsung Galaxy S6 SM-G920F G920FXXU5EQH7 allow an attacker (who has obtained code execution on the Wi-Fi chip) to cause the device driver to perform invalid memory accesses. The Samsung ID is SVE-.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCschneider-electric — ecostruxure_productsA URL redirection vulnerability exists in Power Monitoring Expert, Energy Expert (formerly Power Manager) – EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert (PME) v8.2 (all editions), EcoStruxure Energy Expert 1.3 (formerly Power Manager), EcoStruxure Power SCADA Operation (PSO) 8.2 Advanced Reports and Dashboards Module, EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert (PME) v9.0, EcoStruxure Energy Expert v2.0, and EcoStruxure Power SCADA Operation (PSO) 9.0 Advanced Reports and Dashboards Module which could cause a phishing attack when redirected to a malicious site.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDCONFIRMschneider-electric — modicon_productsA URL Redirection to Untrusted Site vulnerability exists in the embedded web servers in all Modicon M340, Premium, Quantum PLCs and BMXNOR0200 where a user clicking on a specially crafted link can be redirected to a URL of the attacker’s choosing.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMschneider-electric — modicon_productsAn Information Exposure through Discrepancy vulnerability exists in the embedded web servers in all Modicon M340, Premium, Quantum PLCs and BMXNOR0200 where the web server sends different responses in a way that exposes security-relevant information about the state of the product, such as whether a particular operation was successful or not.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCCONFIRMschneider-electric — modicon_productsAn Improper Check for Unusual or Exceptional Conditions vulnerability exists in the embedded web servers in all Modicon M340, Premium, Quantum PLCs and BMXNOR0200 where an unauthenticated user can send a specially crafted XML data via a POST request to cause the web server to become unavailablenot yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMskcertservice — skcertservice SKCertService 2.5.5 and earlier contains a vulnerability that could allow remote attacker to execute arbitrary code. This vulnerability exists due to the way .dll files are loaded by SKCertService. It allows an attacker to load a .dll of the attacker’s choosing that could execute arbitrary code without the user’s knowledge.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCsqlite — sqlite SQLite before 3.25.3, when the FTS3 extension is enabled, encounters an integer overflow (and resultant buffer overflow) for FTS3 queries that occur after crafted changes to FTS3 shadow tables, allowing remote attackers to execute arbitrary code by leveraging the ability to run arbitrary SQL statements (such as in certain WebSQL use cases), aka Magellan.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCMLISTMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCsquare — open_source_retrofitSquare Open Source Retrofit version Prior to commit 4a693c5aeeef2be6c7ecf80e7b5ec79f6ab59437 contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in JAXB that can result in An attacker could use this to remotely read files from the file system or to perform SSRF.. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in After commit 4a693c5aeeef2be6c7ecf80e7b5ec79f6ab59437.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCsquare — retrofit Square Retrofit version versions from (including) 2.0 and 2.5.0 (excluding) contains a Directory Traversal vulnerability in RequestBuilder class, method addPathParameter that can result in By manipulating the URL an attacker could add or delete resources otherwise unavailable to her.. This attack appear to be exploitable via An attacker should have access to an encoded path parameter on POST, PUT or DELETE request.. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 2.5.0 and later.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCsssd — sssd sssd versions from 1.13.0 to before 2.0.0 did not properly restrict access to the infopipe according to the “allowed_uids” configuration parameter. If sensitive information were stored in the user directory, this could be inadvertently disclosed to local attackers.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDCONFIRMstackstorm — stackstorm Incorrect access control in StackStorm API (st2api) in StackStorm before 2.9.2 and 2.10.x before 2.10.1 allows an attacker (who has a StackStorm account and is authenticated against the StackStorm API) to retrieve datastore items for other users by utilizing the /v1/keys “?scope=all” and “?user=<username>” query filter parameters. Enterprise editions with RBAC enabled are not affected.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCstatamic — statamic Statamic 2.10.3 allows XSS via First Name or Last Name to the /users URI in an ‘Add new user’ request.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCsteve_pallen — coherence An issue was discovered in Steve Pallen Coherence before 0.5.2 that is similar to a Mass Assignment vulnerability. In particular, “registration” endpoints (e.g., creating, editing, updating) allow users to update any coherence_fields data. For example, users can automatically confirm their accounts by sending the confirmed_at parameter with their registration request.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCsteve_pallen — xainAn XSS issue was discovered in Steve Pallen Xain before 0.6.2 via the order parameter.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCswisscom — swisscom_internet-boxA stack-based buffer overflow in the LAN UPnP service running on UDP port 1900 of Swisscom Internet-Box (2, Standard, and Plus) prior to v09.04.00 and Internet-Box light prior to v08.05.02 allows remote code execution. No authentication is required to exploit this vulnerability. Sending a simple UDP packet to port 1900 allows an attacker to execute code on a remote device. However, this is only possible if the attacker is inside the LAN. Because of ASLR, the success rate is not 100% and leads instead to a DoS of the UPnP service. The remaining functionality of the Internet Box is not affected. A reboot of the Internet Box is necessary to attempt the exploit again.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMsylabs — singularitySylabs Singularity 2.4 to 2.6 allows local users to conduct Improper Input Validation attacks.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMsymfony — symfonyAn open redirect was discovered in Symfony 2.7.x before 2.7.50, 2.8.x before 2.8.49, 3.x before 3.4.20, 4.0.x before 4.0.15, 4.1.x before 4.1.9 and 4.2.x before 4.2.1. By using backslashes in the `_failure_path` input field of login forms, an attacker can work around the redirection target restrictions and effectively redirect the user to any domain after login.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDFEDORAFEDORAFEDORACONFIRMsymfony — symfony An issue was discovered in Symfony 2.7.x before 2.7.50, 2.8.x before 2.8.49, 3.x before 3.4.20, 4.0.x before 4.0.15, 4.1.x before 4.1.9, and 4.2.x before 4.2.1. When using the scalar type hint `string` in a setter method (e.g. `setName(string $name)`) of a class that’s the `data_class` of a form, and when a file upload is submitted to the corresponding field instead of a normal text input, then `UploadedFile::__toString()` is called which will then return and disclose the path of the uploaded file. If combined with a local file inclusion issue in certain circumstances this could escalate it to a Remote Code Execution.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDFEDORAFEDORAFEDORACONFIRMsz — netchat SZ NetChat before 7.9 has XSS in the MyName input field of the Options module. Attackers are able to inject commands to compromise the enabled HTTP server web frontend.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCtenable — nagios_xiAn issue was discovered in Nagios XI before 5.5.8. The rss_url parameter of rss_dashlet/magpierss/scripts/magpie_slashbox.php is not filtered, resulting in an XSS vulnerability.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCtenable — nagios_xiAn issue was discovered in Nagios XI before 5.5.8. The url parameter of rss_dashlet/magpierss/scripts/magpie_simple.php is not filtered, resulting in an XSS vulnerability.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCtenda — adsl_modem_routersTenda ADSL modem routers 1.0.1 allow XSS via the hostname of a DHCP client.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCthehive-project — cortexAn organization administrator can add a super administrator in THEHIVE PROJECT Cortex before 2.1.3 due to the lack of overriding the Role.toString method.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMCONFIRMCONFIRMtp-link — td-w8961nd devicesTP-Link TD-W8961ND devices allow XSS via the hostname of a DHCP client.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCtraccar — traccar_server Traccar Traccar Server version 4.0 and earlier contains a CWE-94: Improper Control of Generation of Code (‘Code Injection’) vulnerability in ComputedAttributesHandler.java that can result in Remote Command Execution. This attack appear to be exploitable via Remote: web application request by a self-registered user. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 4.1 and later.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCtrend_micro — dr._safety_for_androidAn Address Bar Spoofing vulnerability in Trend Micro Dr. Safety for Android (Consumer) versions 3.0.1324 and below could allow an attacker to potentially trick a victim into visiting a malicious URL using address bar spoofing on the Private Browser of the app on vulnerable installations.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCtrend_micro — officescanA Trend Micro OfficeScan XG weak file permissions vulnerability may allow an attacker to potentially manipulate permissions on some key files to modify other files and folders on vulnerable installations.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMtrend_micro — officescanA Trend Micro OfficeScan XG weak file permissions vulnerability on a particular folder for a particular group may allow an attacker to alter the files, which could lead to other exploits on vulnerable installations.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMtrendnet — tew-632brp_and_tew-673gru_routersBuffer overflow in apply.cgi on TRENDnet TEW-632BRP 1.010B32 and TEW-673GRU devices allows attackers to hijack the control flow to any attacker-specified location by crafting a POST request payload (with authentication).not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCtrendnet — tew-673gru_routersTRENDnet TEW-673GRU v1.00b40 devices have an OS command injection vulnerability in the start_arpping function of the timer binary, which allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary commands via three parameters (dhcpd_start, dhcpd_end, and lan_ipaddr) passed to the apply.cgi binary through a POST request.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCtrendnet — tv-ip110wn_camerasBuffer overflow in network.cgi on TRENDnet TV-IP110WN V1.2.2 build 68, V1.2.2.65, and V1.2.2 build 64 and TV-IP121WN V1.2.2 build 28 devices allows attackers to hijack the control flow to any attacker-specified location by crafting a POST request payload (without authentication).not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCtrendnet — tv-ip110wn_camerasBuffer overflow in video.cgi on TRENDnet TV-IP110WN V1.2.2 build 68, V1.2.2.65, and V1.2.2 build 64 and TV-IP121WN V1.2.2 build 28 devices allows attackers to hijack the control flow to any attacker-specified location by crafting a POST request payload (without authentication).not yet calculatedCVE-MISCFULLDISCubilling — ubilling Ubilling version <= 0.9.2 contains a Other/Unknown vulnerability in user-controlled parameter that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, remote code execution.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCuml_designer — uml_designer UML Designer version <= 8.0.0 contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in XML parser for plugins that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, port scanning. This attack appear to be exploitable via malicious plugins.xml file.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCvesta — vesta Vesta CP version Prior to commit f6f6f9cfbbf2979ed1c6ab5cc0 — any release prior to 0.9.8-18 contains a CWE-208 / Information Exposure Through Timing Discrepancy vulnerability in Password reset code — web/reset/index.php, line 51 that can result in Possible to determine password reset codes, attacker is able to change administrator password. This attack appear to be exploitable via Unauthenticated network connectivity. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in After commit f6f6f9cfbbf2979ed1c6ab5cc0 — release version 0.9.8-19.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCvirus_total — yaraIn YARA 3.8.1, bytecode in a specially crafted compiled rule is exposed to information about its environment, in libyara/exec.c. This is a consequence of the design of the YARA virtual machine.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCCONFIRMvirus_total — yaraIn YARA 3.8.1, bytecode in a specially crafted compiled rule can read uninitialized data from VM scratch memory in libyara/exec.c. This can allow attackers to discover addresses in the real stack (not the YARA virtual stack).not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCCONFIRMvirus_total — yaraIn YARA 3.8.1, bytecode in a specially crafted compiled rule can read data from any arbitrary address in memory, in libyara/exec.c. Specifically, OP_COUNT can read a DWORD.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCCONFIRMvmware — vrealize_operations_managervRealize Operations (7.x before 7.0.0., 6.7.x before 6.7.0. and 6.6.x before 6.6.1.) contains a local privilege escalation vulnerability due to improper permissions of support scripts. Admin user of the vROps application with shell access may exploit this issue to elevate the privileges to root on a vROps machine. Note: the admin user (non-sudoer) should not be confused with root of the vROps machine.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDCONFIRMvyos — vyosA privilege escalation issue was discovered in VyOS 1.1.8. The default configuration also allows operator users to execute the pppd binary with elevated (sudo) permissions. Certain input parameters are not properly validated. A malicious operator user can run the binary with elevated permissions and leverage its improper input validation condition to spawn an attacker-controlled shell with root privileges.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCCONFIRMvyos — vyos A sandbox escape issue was discovered in VyOS 1.1.8. It provides a restricted management shell for operator users to administer the device. By issuing various shell special characters with certain commands, an authenticated operator user can break out of the management shell and gain access to the underlying Linux shell. The user can then run arbitrary operating system commands with the privileges afforded by their account.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMwampserver — wampserver Wampserver version prior to version 3.1.5 contains a Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in index.php localhost page that can result in very low. This attack appear to be exploitable via payload onmouseover. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 3.1.5 and later.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCwebid — webidWeBid version up to current version 1.2.2 contains a Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in user_login.php, register.php that can result in Javascript execution in the user’s browser, injection of malicious markup into the page. This attack appear to be exploitable via The victim user must click a malicous link. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in after commit 256a5f9d3eafbc477dcf77ccc4b449c7f.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCwebid — webid WeBid version up to current version 1.2.2 contains a Directory Traversal vulnerability in getthumb.php that can result in Arbitrary Image File Read. This attack appear to be exploitable via HTTP GET Request. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in after commit 256a5f9d3eafbc477dcf77ccc4b449c7f.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCwebid — webid WeBid version up to current version 1.2.2 contains a SQL Injection vulnerability in All five yourauctions*.php scripts that can result in Database Read via Blind SQL Injection. This attack appear to be exploitable via HTTP Request. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in after commit 256a5f9d3eafbc477dcf77ccc4b449c7f.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCMISCwebroo — brightcloud_sdkAn exploitable vulnerability exists in the HTTP client functionality of the Webroot BrightCloud SDK. The configuration of the HTTP client does not enforce a secure connection by default, resulting in a failure to validate TLS certificates. An attacker could impersonate a remote BrightCloud server to exploit this vulnerability.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCweixin-java-tools — weixin-java-tools An issue was discovered in weixin-java-tools v3.2.0. There is an XXE vulnerability in the getXmlDoc method of the BaseWxPayResult.java file.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCwizvera — veraportIn Veraport G3 ALL on MacOS, due to insufficient domain validation, It is possible to overwrite installation file to malicious file. A remote unauthenticated attacker may use this vulnerability to execute arbitrary file.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCwizvera — veraport In Veraport G3 ALL on MacOS, a race condition when calling the Veraport API allow remote attacker to cause arbitrary file download and execution. This results in remote code execution.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCwordpress — wordpressIn WordPress before 4.9.9 and 5.x before 5.0.1, crafted URLs could trigger XSS for certain use cases involving plugins.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCwordpress — wordpressIn WordPress before 4.9.9 and 5.x before 5.0.1, contributors could modify new comments made by users with greater privileges, possibly causing XSS.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCwordpress — wordpressThe Master Slider plugin 3.2.7 and 3.5.1 for WordPress has XSS via the wp-admin/admin-ajax.php Name input field of the MSPanel.Settings value on Callback.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCwordpress — wordpressIn WordPress before 4.9.9 and 5.x before 5.0.1, authors could bypass intended restrictions on post types via crafted input.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCwordpress — wordpressCross Site Request Forgery (CSRF) in the two-factor-authentication plugin before 1.3.13 for WordPress allows remote attackers to disable 2FA via the tfa_enable_tfa parameter due to missing nonce validation.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCwordpress — wordpressIn WordPress before 4.9.9 and 5.x before 5.0.1, when the Apache HTTP Server is used, authors could upload crafted files that bypass intended MIME type restrictions, leading to XSS, as demonstrated by a .jpg file without JPEG data.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCwordpress — wordpressIn WordPress before 4.9.9 and 5.x before 5.0.1, the user-activation page could be read by a search engine’s web crawler if an unusual configuration were chosen. The search engine could then index and display a user’s e-mail address and (rarely) the password that was generated by default.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCwordpress — wordpressIn WordPress before 4.9.9 and 5.x before 5.0.1, authors could modify metadata to bypass intended restrictions on deleting files.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCwordpress — wordpressIn WordPress before 4.9.9 and 5.x before 5.0.1, contributors could conduct PHP object injection attacks via crafted metadata in a wp.getMediaItem XMLRPC call. This is caused by mishandling of serialized data at phar:// URLs in the wp_get_attachment_thumb_file function in wp-includes/post.php.not yet calculatedCVE-BIDMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCMISCwordpress — wordpress The Mondula Multi Step Form plugin before 1.2.8 for WordPress has multiple stored XSS via wp-admin/admin-ajax.php.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCwstmart — wstmart The “mall some commodity details: commodity consultation” component in WSTMart 2.0.8_ has stored XSS via the consultContent parameter, as demonstrated by the index.php/home/goodsconsult/add.html URI.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCxml_parser — xml_parser neo4j-contrib neo4j-apoc-procedures version before commit 45bc09c contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in XML Parser that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, port scanning. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in after commit 45bc09c.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCxr3player — xr3player XR3Player version <= V3.124 contains a XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerability in Playlist parser that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, port scanning.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCymlref — ymlref ymlref allows code injection.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCzend.to — zend.to Zend.To version Prior to 5.15-1 contains a Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in The verify.php page that can result in An attacker could execute arbitrary Javascript code in the context of the victim’s browser.. This attack appear to be exploitable via HTTP POST request. This vulnerability appears to have been fixed in 5.16-1 Beta.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCzoho_manageengine — opmanagerZoho ManageEngine OpManager 12.3 before allows SQL injection via the getGraphData API.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCzoho_manageengine — opmanagerZoho ManageEngine OpManager 12.3 before build allows SQL injection in the Alarms section.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCzoho_manageengine — opmanagerZoho ManageEngine OpManager 12.3 before build allows XSS in the Notes column of the Alarms section.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCzoneminder — zoneminderZoneMinder version <= 1.32.2 contains a Other/Unknown vulnerability in User-controlled parameter that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, remote code execution.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCzoneminder — zoneminder ZoneMinder version <= 1.32.2 contains a Other/Unknown vulnerability in User-controlled parameter that can result in Disclosure of confidential data, denial of service, SSRF, remote code execution.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCMISCzte — usmartviewAll versions up to ZXCLOUD iRAI V5.01.05 of the ZTE uSmartView product are impacted by untrusted search path vulnerability, which may allow an unauthorized user to perform unauthorized operations.not yet calculatedCVE-CONFIRMzurmo — zurmo Zurmo 3.2.4 allows HTML Injection via an admin’s use of HTML in the report section, a related issue to CVE-.not yet calculatedCVE-MISCzurmo — zurmo Zurmo 3.2.4 has XSS via an admin’s use of the name parameter in the reports section, aka the app/index.php/reports/default/details?id=1 URI.not yet calculatedCVE-MISC20https://github.com/security-provensec/CVE-/blob/master/Zurmo_PS.pdf’>https://github.com/security-provensec/CVE-/blob/master/Zurmo_PS.pdf