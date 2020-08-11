(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 11 agosto 2020

People looking to contact West Yorkshire Police about non urgent matters are being encouraged to ‘save time and do it online’ using the popular and successful on-line options.

The Force is currently experiencing a very high level of demand – with around 4200 – 5400 contacts every day – including 1500 x 999 emergency calls on busy days.

The average queue time for answering calls to the 999 emergency number is just five seconds and not a single call to the number has been abandoned in more than 3 years.

Tom Donohoe is the Senior Contact Manager for West Yorkshire Police. He said:

“Demand across the Force is particularly high at the moment and that results in a lot of contacts with us.

“We receive a high number of calls that are non-police matters and would advise callers to think before they ring us on either number.

“I am proud that 94% of callers are happy with the service they receive from us given the particularly high volumes we deal with on a daily basis and request the publics’ help to maintain this through what are some challenging times.

“A lot of our calls are genuine emergencies that need our immediate assistance – and every second can count. But a lot of calls are not urgent.

“I would urge those callers who can to avoid our peak times of 0900am – 11am and 4pm – 7pm. It saves people waiting and allows us to prioritise our resources to those who most need it.

“You can also #ClickB4Ucall – by going online and either live chatting to a member of staff or looking to see if the information you need it on there.

“As well as being able to live chat with a call handler you can track the status of an ongoing investigation, report non-emergency crimes online and sign up for Community Alerts to find out what is happening in your local neighbourhood amongst other things.

“Please also follow us on social media for further updates including examples – Follow us on Twitter:

Visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us for more information.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/save-time-and-do-it-online