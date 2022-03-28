(AGENPARL) – lun 28 marzo 2022 Innovation and Economic Development

BizX is back! Virtual business event takes place this May

It’s been two years since the last BizX event, but we’re back and ready to learn and connect.

Entrepreneurs, small businesses and industry professionals are invited to join us Tuesday, May 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for an exploration into the latest technologies that are changing the way you have to “Mind Your Business.”

Innovation is the Wave of the Future. Staying competitive means remaining future-focused. If the purpose of business is to increase profits, then innovation is the way to make more profits within an evolving digital landscape.

Innovation makes businesses run more efficiently, increases value, protects intellectual properties, and boosts productivity. It allows organizations to make better decisions, improving core business processes by increasing both the speed and accuracy of strategic decision-making processes.

Don’t miss this opportunity to stay ahead of future trends that can take your business to the next level.

Discussion Topics:

– Artificial intelligence (AI)

– Cyber Security practices

– Information Technology (IT)

– Influencer Marketing

Speakers are to be announced. Those interested in attending [can register now!](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h355bece,32d3bf8,3319eaa)

BizX is presented by the City of Sacramento’s Office of Innovation and Economic Development and the County of Sacramento, in partnership with Sacramento State’s Carlsen Center and the Business Environmental Resource Center.

[Register now](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h355bece,32d3bf8,3319eab)

[Gradient Divider Line]

Contact us

City Small Business Hotline

916-808-7196

[Blue Downtown Sacramento Skyline]

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h355bece,32d3bf8,3319eac https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h355bece,32d3bf8,3319ead https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h355bece,32d3bf8,3319eae https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h355bece,32d3bf8,3319eaf