(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 24 agosto 2020 “How can you be kind to Earth? Bert and Ernie along with their Sesame Street friends teach young readers about energy and how everybody can conserve energy to protect the planet. Simple, practical advice tackles the big issue in a kid-friendly way.” — Provided by publisher.***Subject: Grades: K to Grade 3.

