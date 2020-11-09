(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 09 novembre 2020

Press releases,



Saudi Minister of State visits Finland

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir will visit Finland on 9–10 November.

On Monday 9 November, Minister of State Adel al-Jubeir will meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto, who hosts the visit. At their bilateral meeting, the Ministers will discuss the bilateral relations between Finland and Saudi Arabia, the regional situation in the Middle East, and other topical international questions.

During the visit, Minister al-Jubeir will also meet President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.

Inquiries:

Otto Turtonen, Special Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs. tel. +358 295 350 015 and Riikka Eela, Director of Unit, tel. +358 295 350 147.

The email addresses of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs are in the format



Fonte/Source: https://um.fi/press-releases/-/asset_publisher/ued5t2wDmr1C/content/saudi-arabian-ministeri-al-jubeir-suomeen/35732?_com_liferay_asset_publisher_web_portlet_AssetPublisherPortlet_INSTANCE_ued5t2wDmr1C_assetEntryId=31117487