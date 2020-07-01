mercoledì, Luglio 1, 2020
SAUDI ARABIA: EXPORTER GUIDE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 01 luglio 2020

Saudi Arabia is a significant market for U.S. food and agricultural products, with direct U.S. exports estimated at $1.39 billion in 2019. There are opportunities for a wide range of U.S. products, but there are also significant impediments to trade. These include several halal related requirements and restrictions on meat and poultry products. This reports highlights the potential of the market as well as issues that U.S. exporters should be aware of.

