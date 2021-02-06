sabato, Febbraio 6, 2021
Breaking News

SUSPENDING AND TERMINATING THE ASYLUM COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH THE GOVERNMENTS EL SALVADOR,…

SUSPENDING AND TERMINATING THE ASYLUM COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH THE GOVERNMENTS EL SALVADOR,…

SUSPENDING AND TERMINATING THE ASYLUM COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH THE GOVERNMENTS EL SALVADOR,…

CONSULTAZIONI, LUNEDì E MARTEDì SECONDO GIRO

GOVERNO: LOSACCO (PD), LEGA ABBANDONA ORBAN E SOSTERRà COALIZIONE URSULA?

GOVERNO: P. DE LUCA (PD), SALVINI FOLGORATO SU VIA DI BRUXELLES, è…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER FAISAL BIN FARHAN AL SAUD

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER FAISAL BIN FARHAN AL SAUD

OBSERVANCE OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ZERO TOLERANCE TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION/CUTTING

 ACTING UN SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE SECRETARY-GENERAL STEPHANIE TURCO WILLIAMS 

Agenparl

SAUDI ARABIA: BARLEY TRADE QUARTERLY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 06 febbraio 2021

Saudi Arabia’s MY 2020/21 barley imports are estimated at 6.2 Million Metric Tons (MMT), 18 percent below the USDA official estimate of 7.6 MMT. In November 2020, the Saudi government decreed to hand back the barley imports and distribution business to the private sector to purchase and sell barley at competitive prices. This trade liberalization is expected to take place at the end of March 2021. As a result, Post anticipates Saudi Arabia will significantly reduce the quantity of imported barley. Meanwhile, Saudi’s revisions to its animal feed subsidy program in January 2020 policy is expected to also have a major impact on U.S. barley exports.

Saudi Arabia: Barley Trade Quarterly

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/saudi-arabia-barley-trade-quarterly-12

Post collegati

SAUDI ARABIA: BARLEY TRADE QUARTERLY

Redazione

MEXICO: MEXICO FRONT OF PACK REQUIREMENTS FOR ENDORSED PRODUCTS BY ORGANIZATIONS AND ASSOCIATIONS

Redazione

HONG KONG: AFRICAN SWINE FEVER DETECTED IN A HONG KONG PIG FARM

Redazione

CHINA: CHINA NOTIFIES HPAI OUTBREAK IN SHANDONG WILD SWANS

Redazione

CHINA: CHINA HASTENS AG IMPORT DIVERSIFICATION

Redazione

UKRAINE: UKRAINE ESTABLISHES AN EXPORT CAP ON CORN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More