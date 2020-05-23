SASKATCHEWAN RETAIL SALES REMAIN STRONG

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), sab 23 maggio 2020

Retail sales in Saskatchewan remained relatively strong compared to the rest of the country in March 2020.

While all provinces retail sales declined, Saskatchewan led the provinces month over month, with a drop of 1.5 per cent from February 2020 to March 2020. This compares to a 10 per cent decrease nationally (seasonally-adjusted).

“We have seen a number of these economic indicators that show the resiliency of our economy during these challenging times,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “We know that COVID-19 has had a major impact on both the Canadian and global economies, but we are seeing signs that Saskatchewan is well positioned to recover from these current challenges.”

Saskatchewan ranked third among the provinces in year over year retail sales, with a decline of 4.9 per cent from March 2019 to March 2020. The national average decline was 8.4 per cent for this period (seasonally-adjusted).

