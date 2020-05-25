lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
SASKATCHEWAN POLYTECHNIC RECEIVES $2M IN FEDERAL AND PROVINCIAL FUNDING FOR SASKATCHEWAN’S FIRST TECHNOLOGY ACCESS CENTRE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SASKATOON (CANADA), lun 25 maggio 2020

The Digital Integration Centre of Excellence (DICE) will focus on data-driven digital applied research

May 25, 2020 – Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Digital Integration Centre of Excellence (DICE) is Saskatchewan’s first Technology Access Centre (TAC) funded by the the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and Innovation Saskatchewan. The $1.75 million in funding from NSERC’s Colleges and Community Innovation program and $250,000 from Innovation Saskatchewan will expand DICE’s applied research capacity, infrastructure and equipment.

“Colleges and polytechnics play a pivotal and unique role within their communities by providing cutting-edge applied research expertise and state-of-the-art facilities that drive local innovation,” says Alejandro Adem, NSERC president. “These R&D collaborations contribute not only to the development and commercialization of new products and services for Canadians, but also the creation of new quality jobs and valuable training experience for our future generation of workers.”

NSERC’s investment connects colleges and polytechnics across Canada with local companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, to work together on applied research projects that will facilitate the development of new products and technologies for the benefit of their local communities and beyond.

“This initiative provides valuable infrastructure for Saskatchewan,” says Minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Tina Beaudry-Mellor. “Increased connections between researchers and business help advance every sector of our economy, and allow us to take advantage of the latest tech opportunities.”

“Thank you to NSERC and Innovation Saskatchewan for this important investment in Saskatchewan, in Saskatchewan Polytechnic and in Saskatchewan’s first Technology Access Centre,” says Dr. Larry Rosia, Saskatchewan Polytechnic president and CEO. “The DICE TAC will help power up Saskatchewan’s growing tech sector and will position Saskatchewan Polytechnic at the forefront of data and digital applied research in Canada. Congratulations to our Applied Research Team for this incredible accomplishment.”

The DICE TAC operates under the Office of Applied Research and Innovation and is staffed with highly qualified specialists and technologists experienced in providing digital solutions focused on data. This includes data integrity, data transmission and data analysis and storage.

“Business and industry will work with the DICE TAC team to provide innovative solutions for solving data and digital challenges facing small and medium-sizes in Saskatchewan and across the country,” says Susan Blum, Sask Polytech associate vice-president, Office of Applied Research and Innovation. “Our student researchers, faculty and staff are working on exceptional applied research projects. If you have a digital business challenge you need assistance with, Sask Polytech is ready to help.”

“Innovation is taking things that already exist and putting them together in a new and exciting way,” says Dr. Terry Peckham, Sask Polytech DICE TAC director. “Saskatchewan’s first Technology Access Centre, DICE, will enhance the innovation ecosystem within the province by helping bring people and ideas together for our companies and industry.”

The DICE TAC expansion will allow Sask Polytech researchers to start on new and innovative projects to benefit Canada’s agriculture and mining industries. Intellectual property for applied research projects at Sask Polytech is always retained by the industry partner, creating more incentive for future creative engagement and ongoing collaboration.

Fonte/Source: https://saskpolytech.ca/news/posts/2020/saskatchewans-first-technology-access-centre.aspx

