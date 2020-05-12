martedì, Maggio 12, 2020
Breaking News

VENEZUELA. PRESIDENTE DEI VESCOVI: “PORRE FINE ALLE SOFFERENZE”

SCHOLAS OCCURENTES: LO SPORT PER UN NUOVO PATTO EDUCATIVO

IL PAPA CHIAMA TAWADROS II, UNITI “IN QUESTI GIORNI DIFFICILI”

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MAY 10, 2020

MINISTER OF DEFENCE KAIKKONEN TO ATTEND INFORMAL MEETING OF EU DEFENCE MINISTERS

SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY WORKING GROUP: POST-CRISIS MEASURES TO BOOST INVESTMENTS IN EMISSION REDUCTIONS,…

FINLAND — GLOBALLY ACTIVE

NEW ROAD PAVING PROJECTS STARTED ACROSS FINLAND

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1590 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1246 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

Agenparl

SASKATCHEWAN AGRICULTURE SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS ANNOUNCED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), mar 12 maggio 2020

Released on May 11, 2020

Today, Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit awarded four scholarships to Saskatchewan students pursing an agriculture-related education.

“Each year the submissions to the Agriculture Student Scholarship Program show how passionate the province’s youth are about the agriculture industry,” Marit said.  “These young people show how bright the future is for agriculture in Saskatchewan.”

Mackenzie Van Damme from Imperial received $4,000 toward her agriculture-related post-secondary studies as the 2020 grand-prize scholarship winner.  Van Damme’s submission highlighted the importance of agriculture in her community, the evolution of her family’s grain farm and the unique opportunity producers have to connect with consumers.

“I appreciated the opportunity to share my food story and highlight the positive impact agriculture has in our community,” Van Damme said.  “It’s important to help consumers better understand the work and passion that goes into producing food and I’m thankful I was able to do my part.”

Marci LeBlanc of Estevan, Isobel Kinash of Wishart and Makenzie Olson of Tisdale received scholarships of $2,000 each.

The Agriculture Student Scholarship Program identifies young people who are advocates for agriculture and leverages their passion and ability to tell the story of Saskatchewan agriculture.  This scholarship is funded through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year $388 million investment in strategic initiatives by the federal and provincial governments.

For more information on the scholarship winners and their submissions, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/ag-public-trust.
 
-30-

For more information, contact:

Charlotte McGraw
Agriculture
Regina
Phone: 306-787-4031
Email: <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2020/may/11/ag-scholarship-winners

Post collegati

SASKATCHEWAN AGRICULTURE SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Redazione

SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS WEEK IN SASKATCHEWAN

Redazione

DéPLACEMENT DE DIDIER GUILLAUME DANS LES YVELINES – MARDI 12 MAI

Redazione

MATHEMATICS TO KEEP FARMERS ON TRACK

Redazione

COVID-19 UPDATE: 11 NEW CASES, NINE MORE RECOVERIES, 12 IN HOSPITAL

Redazione

LANCEMENT D’UN DISPOSITIF NATIONAL DOTé DE 30 MILLIONS D’EUROS POUR RENFORCER LA PROTECTION DES RIVERAINS ET ACCOMPAGNER LES AGRICULTEURS DANS LA MISE EN PLACE DE ZONES DE NON TRAITEMENT (ZNT)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More