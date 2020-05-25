SANTOS AND DENISON TO PUMP MORE QUEENSLAND GAS

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), lun 25 maggio 2020

Queensland continues to take the lead on gas supply for the domestic market, with Santos and Denison Gas the latest to take up the hunt in the state’s proven gasfields.

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said Santos would seek new gas between Chinchilla and Roma and Denison Gas would start exploring for gas near Emerald.

“This is about unlocking more gas for local manufacturing, industrial users, and securing Aussie jobs,” Dr Lynham said.

“Santos will explore across more than 2000 square kilometres of highly prospective areas in Queensland’s world class Surat and Bowen Basins.

“Nearly half of this land can only produce gas for the domestic market.

“Santos is a proven gas explorer and producer and has been pumping gas in Queensland for the past 50 years.

“They will be able to use their existing gas infrastructure and plug straight in and get gas to market faster.”

Denison Gas will explore for gas to supply to Australian-only users from 568 square kilometres of land south-east of Emerald in the Bowen Basin.

“This means gas explorers are working more than 7000 square kilometres of land in Queensland for gas for the Australian market,” Dr Lynham said.

The latest tenures come on the back of more than 6700 square kilometres of land being opened to tender for gas exploration between Blackwater and Goondiwindi last week.

The new land release is part of a multi-million-dollar package, which includes rent and fee waivers, to help maintain the state’s pipeline of resources projects and jobs.

Since 2015 this Government has released nearly 80,000 km2 of land for gas exploration with over a quarter of it guaranteed for the Australian domestic market.

