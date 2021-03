(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 09 marzo 2021 (Salk Institute) Salk Professor Wolfgang Busch has been recognized for his contributions and dedication to advancing science through research by being named the first holder of the Hess Chair in Plant Science, made possible by a donation from Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES), a global independent energy company.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/si-spw030921.php