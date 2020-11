(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 12 novembre 2020 Doctors may soon be able to more accurately diagnose concussions by measuring the number of certain molecules in a person’s saliva, according to researchers. The results of a recent clinical study confirmed that a patient’s spit may be used to aid concussion diagnosis in a non-invasive, non-biased fashion.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201109132431.htm