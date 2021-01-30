SALISES 2021 RESEARCH DAYS

(AGENPARL) – TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, sab 30 gennaio 2021

The Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies (SALISES) invites you to their 2021 Research Days on February 1 to 3. This is your opportunity to hear about the Institute’s latest research and participate in M.Phil/Ph.D forums. View the full schedule here .

To register, please click here . After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting For more information, please contact Mrs. Sharon Hodge-Biggart via email at <a

